Three seasoned singer-songwriters will come together for one memorable night of music this season at the Opera House in Boothbay Harbor. On Sunday, June 12, Ellis Paul along with Vance Gilbert and Molly Venter will take to the stage. Each will perform solo, with the possibility of some duos or even a trio. The evening is unrehearsed and not part of a concert tour. Doors for seating open at 6:30 p.m. and the round robin of music begins at 7.

BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO