Summer & Patriotic Nail Wraps only $5.99 shipped!

A Tennessee couple got a cute surprise when they woke up to find a strange dog curled up in bed asleep with them.Jimmy and Julie Johnson’s unexpected guest wandered in through a back door that was accidentally left open and joined them for the night.“I rolled over on my side of the bed, and said, ‘No, no, no that’s not our dog,’” said Ms Johnson of how she found the dog when she woke up.So she took to Facebook and posted a missing dog message, and someone recognised their new friend as Nala.“We got a Facebook message saying, ‘Hey, that’s...

PETS ・ 29 DAYS AGO