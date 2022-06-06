Summer & Patriotic Nail Wraps only $5.99 shipped!

Don't let the common cupcake's diminutive size fool you. It packs just as much flavor as its full-sized brethren, is highly customizable, and, let's face it, looks rather adorable with its tiny dimensions. Yes, the modest cupcake can do anything a big cake can do. It is perfectly able to sport a few candles for your child's big birthday, celebrate an expectant mom at her baby shower, or "pretty up" the dessert table at a wedding reception. The cupcake's motto must surely be, "Anything cake can do, I can do better."
Comments / 0