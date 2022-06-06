ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Summer & Patriotic Nail Wraps only $5.99 shipped!

By Gretchen
moneysavingmom.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJane has these Summer & Patriotic Nail Wraps for just $5.99 shipped right now!....

moneysavingmom.com

Comments / 0

Related
Lefty Graves

Great-Grandpa Went Out For A Loaf Of Bread: Returned 5 Months Later

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by my father, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My father has long had a habit of going to the grocery store and coming back with everything on the list, except for the loaf of bread. We were laughing about this the other day when my father suddenly remembered this story.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Popper#Toys#Summer Patriotic
One Green Planet

This dog broke into a couple’s home and cuddled in their bed during a thunderstorm

Recently, during a thunderstorm in Southeast Tennessee, Nala made her way into a stranger’s house and cuddled her way into their king-sized bed. Julie and Jimmy Johnson have three dogs of their own that regularly sleep in the bed with them, but the couple woke up to find a large surprise! They were shocked to find Nala sandwiched between them in bed, not knowing where or how she got in the house.
PETS
InspireMore

“Don’t Forget It.” Hilarious Grandma Shares Rules For Funeral Guests In Viral Video.

Grandma Droniak knows what she wants, and she’s not afraid to ask for it. In a video with over 6 million views, this beloved TikTok grandma laid out the rules she’s set in place for her funeral, something she says “won’t be any time soon but don’t forget it.” Considering the fact she has 4.2 million followers, Grandma Droniak can plan on having lots of people who will want to pay their respects.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
The Independent

Couple wake to find strange dog sleeping in their bed

A Tennessee couple got a cute surprise when they woke up to find a strange dog curled up in bed asleep with them.Jimmy and Julie Johnson’s unexpected guest wandered in through a back door that was accidentally left open and joined them for the night.“I rolled over on my side of the bed, and said, ‘No, no, no that’s not our dog,’” said Ms Johnson of how she found the dog when she woke up.So she took to Facebook and posted a missing dog message, and someone recognised their new friend  as Nala.“We got a Facebook message saying, ‘Hey, that’s...
PETS
The US Sun

Newlyweds proudly show off their Beauty and the Beast themed wedding cake and people are gobsmacked

A newlywed couple created their own Beauty and the Beast themed cake for their big day - but other people were less than impressed with the cake makers’ efforts. After a snap of the Disney inspired sweet treat was posted in Facebook group 'That's It I'm Cake Shaming,' others were quick to comment - with some even cruelly dubbing it “the worst cake” they’d ever seen.
Motherly

When your kids are all grown up and summer doesn’t feel the same

The days are bittersweet—full of sadness. The other day as we had the windows open, I heard the sounds of the neighbor's children bouncing on their trampoline, toys strewn across the yard and a slip-n-slide laid out, slowly killing the grass underneath. Sadness flooded me as, for the first...
KIDS
1470 WFNT

Live Like A Park Ranger in This Cool Michigan Outpost Treehouse Airbnb

Taking the term treehouse to a whole other level, one Airbnb in Michigan will let you live just like a park ranger lookout perch, and all. You can gaze out over a 65-acre farm and pretend you are a park ranger for a day in this super cool Airbnb located on the west side of Michigan in East Leroy. the unique treehouse cabin, that's not actually attached to a tree, but sits in a white pine forest, has all the amenities inspired by a forest ranger lookout.
MICHIGAN STATE
Mashed

Sam's Club Just Dropped Giant Cupcake Merch

Don't let the common cupcake's diminutive size fool you. It packs just as much flavor as its full-sized brethren, is highly customizable, and, let's face it, looks rather adorable with its tiny dimensions. Yes, the modest cupcake can do anything a big cake can do. It is perfectly able to sport a few candles for your child's big birthday, celebrate an expectant mom at her baby shower, or "pretty up" the dessert table at a wedding reception. The cupcake's motto must surely be, "Anything cake can do, I can do better."
FOOD & DRINKS
NBC News

12 best gifts for grandpas this Father's Day

Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. In addition to father figures, many people have...
CELEBRATIONS
The Daily South

Who Else Remembers Their Southern Grandpa Keeping a Gas Station Notebook in the Car?

Now that the world has evolved into one big technological megacosm, we can often forget about the time before smartphones, Netflix, and online banking existed. That is, until we're hit with memories of our mothers using a telephone attached to the wall or balancing a checkbook by hand. Amongst those vague recollections of a simpler era is a somewhat perplexing practice known as the gas station notebook. If you don't remember it, let us paint the picture.
CARS
marthastewart.com

When Should the Groom and His Groomsmen Pick Up Their Wedding Suits or Tuxedos?

Just like bridesmaids, groomsmen (and the groom, himself!) need to give proper thought to their big-day attire, since making sure a dapper tuxedo or suit is selected and tailored ahead of time is a key priority. However, actually determining when and how to pick up that suit can be tricky, since you need to factor in a few details, like lead time for alterations and departure schedules for destination events. To clue you into all those need-to-know details, we spoke to a big-day stylist and wedding planner. Below, you will find five helpful suggestions that will help you craft the best timeline.
APPAREL

Comments / 0

Community Policy