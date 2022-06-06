ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hepatic steatosis detection by ultrasound versus MRI proton-density fat fraction

By American Roentgen Ray Society
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to ARRS' American Journal of Roentgenology (AJR), ultrasound-derived fat fraction (UDFF) is strongly associated with MRI proton-density fat fraction (PDFF) and provides high sensitivity for detecting hepatic steatosis. Noting that a reduced number of measurements is sufficient for determining overall UDFF (i.e., median value of the median of...

Cincinnati, OH
