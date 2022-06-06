ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Once dumped by Trump, Brooks seeks his endorsement again

By KIM CHANDLER
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22l5ZF_0g2Dr7xO00
FILE - Mo Brooks speaks to supporters at his watch party for the Republican nomination for U.S. Senator of Alabama at the Huntsville Botanical Gardens, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Huntsville, Ala. Brooks is asking former President Donald Trump to back him once again in Alabama's Senate race, a request that comes two months after a feud caused Trump to revoke his endorsement of the congressman. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt, File)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks is asking former President Donald Trump to back him once again in Alabama’s Senate race, a request that comes two months after a feud caused Trump to revoke his endorsement of the congressman.

Brooks on Sunday released a statement on Twitter asking “MAGA Nation” to help plead his case for Trump’s endorsement, calling himself the “Trump candidate” in the race. Brooks faces Katie Britt in the June 21 runoff that will decide the GOP nomination for the seat being vacating by retiring Sen. Richard Shelby.

“Join me in asking President Trump to #ReEndorseMo so that we can send a message to Mitch McConnell by sending a real America First conservative to the Senate on June 21,” the tweet read.

Trump had initially endorsed Brooks last year, rewarding the conservative firebrand who whipped up a crowd of Trump supporters at the Jan. 6, 2021, rally that preceded the U.S. Capitol insurrection. But Trump in March rescinded his endorsement of Brooks, citing his lagging performance and accusing him of going “woke” for suggesting it was time to move on from Trump’s false 2020 election fraud claims.

“Very sad but, since he decided to go in another direction, so have I, and I am hereby withdrawing my Endorsement of Mo Brooks for the Senate,” Trump said in March.

Brooks, at the time stinging from Trump’s rebuke, laughed at Trump’s characterization that he was “woke” and said he and Trump fell out because he rebuffed the former president’s entreaties to help overturn the 2020 election. “He wanted the election rescinded and a do-over,” Brooks told reporters in March. “But there’s no legal way to do it.”

Making a case that he should return to Trump’s favor, Brooks wrote on Sunday that Trump “gave our campaign the kick in the pants we needed.” Despite losing Trump’s backing, Brooks made his way to a second place finish in the May primary, edging out “Black Hawk Down” pilot Mike Durant.

Brooks had continued to campaign as “MAGA Mo” after losing Trump’s endorsement.

Brooks’ plea to Trump comes after he trailed the deep-pocketed Britt in the initial round of voting. Trump so far has not made another endorsement in the race.

Sean Ross, a spokesman for Britt, said it “appears that Congressman Brooks’ poor performance in the polls has led him to this new level of desperation, but it’s especially interesting given his frequent flip-flopping.”

Comments / 2

Related
Daily Mail

'Liz lost her way' Wyoming voters turn on their GOP lawmaker: Trump heads to Casper to rally for primary rival Harriet Hageman - but other locals say they'll remain loyal to Cheney

Wyoming residents at a diner in Casper are overwhelmingly in support of Representative Liz Cheney's GOP primary rival Harriet Hageman – but there were at least two men who said they weren't turning on their current congresswoman. Robert Morris, 73, a local of Casper, told DailyMail.com on Saturday that...
CASPER, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
City
Montgomery, AL
State
Alabama State
The Independent

Sean Hannity turns on surging GOP candidate as Trump tries to get her rival Dr Oz over the line in Senate primary

Republican Pennsylvania Senate candidate Kathy Barnette is facing heat from influential Republicans — including Fox News host Sean Hannity — now that she's surged to a front-runner position just days before the state's primary.GOP operatives backing celebrity talk show host Dr Mehmet Oz's candidacy have circled the wagons and begun attacking Ms Barnette to try to hobble her ahead of the primary, NBC News reports. On Thursday, former President Donald Trump weighed in, launching an attack on Ms Barnette to try to boost the chances of his preferred candidate, Dr Oz. He did hedge his bets, however, and said...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Mo Brooks
Person
Richard Shelby
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Fraud#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Senate#Gop
MSNBC

Sen. Graham praises Biden, condemns Trump in newly-released audio

In newly-released audio from New York Times reporters Jonathan Martin and Alexander Burns, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., on January 6, praises President Biden's temperament and criticizes Donald Trump's behavior during the insurrection. The Morning Joe panel discusses.May 11, 2022.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
MSNBC

On Jan. 6, Jim Jordan abandons his ‘nothing to hide’ position

In the months following the Jan. 6 attack, Rep. Jim Jordan seemed wholly unconcerned about scrutiny. In fact, the Ohio Republican suggested publicly that he’d be the model of transparency. “If they call me, I got nothing to hide,” the far-right lawmaker said last summer. A few months later,...
People

Kellyanne Conway Fears Her Marriage to Anti-Trump Husband Won't Survive: 'Love Comes With Respect'

"I'm very excited to finally tell my story," Kellyanne Conway said Monday during an interview with PEOPLE before the release of her memoir, Here's the Deal, out now. That story begins in a small town in southern New Jersey and follows Conway to Washington D.C., where a hard-earned career as a pollster and political consultant led to historic achievement as the first woman to run a successful presidential campaign when she helped elect Donald Trump in 2016 and served in his White House as senior counselor to the president.
RELATIONSHIPS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

937K+
Followers
452K+
Post
423M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy