Sources close to PM Johnson believe he has won confidence vote - BBC

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves from the back entrance of Downing Street in London, Britain June 6, 2022. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON, June 6 (Reuters) - The BBC reported on Monday that sources close to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson believed that he had won a vote of confidence among elected members of his Conservative Party.

"Sources close to PM confident he’s won vote," said BBC political correspondent Nick Eardley on Twitter.

Reporting by William James Editing by William Schomberg

