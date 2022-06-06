ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sources close to PM Johnson believe he has won confidence vote - BBC

 2 days ago
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves from the back entrance of Downing Street in London, Britain June 6, 2022. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON, June 6 (Reuters) - The BBC reported on Monday that sources close to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson believed that he had won a vote of confidence among elected members of his Conservative Party.

"Sources close to PM confident he’s won vote," said BBC political correspondent Nick Eardley on Twitter.

Reuters

Reuters

