Redmond softball MI/UTIL Tia Milloy voted the WaFd Bank Washington High School Athlete of the Week

Congratulations to Redmond softball MI/UTIL Tia Milloy for being voted SBLive’s WaFd Bank Washington High School Athlete of the Week for May 23-29!

When the sophomore leadoff hitter wasn’t getting on base in the WIAA Class 4A tournament in Spokane, she was blasting extra-base hits (two home runs, three doubles). And her RBI double in the seventh inning of the state title game against Skyview won it, 7-6 .

Milloy received 47.58% of the total vote, beating out Liberty Christian's Calista Davis who finished second with 45.52% . There were over 68,000 votes tallied this week!

Here are the other athletes who were nominated for the week of May 23-29:

Alex Buck, Bellevue girls track and field: The sophomore finally got the WIAA sprint title she wanted, and took over the No. 1 slot in Washington in the process. She blitzed the field in the finals, winning the race by nearly a second in 24.49 seconds, a personal best, in Tacoma.

Tess Bumiller, Lake Washington softball: Not many pitchers can brag they had an undefeated softball season - but Bumiller can. She led the Kangs to the Class 3A championship with four wins in the tournament. She finished this spring with a 15-0 record, striking out 203 hitters in 107-plus IP.

Calista Davis, Liberty Christian softball: The ninth-grader blasted a home run and double, lifted the Patriots to the Class 1B title with a 4-1 victory over league rival Colton in Yakima, reports the Spokesman-Review.

JaiCieonna Gero-Holt, Emerald Ridge girls track and field: In her first WIAA Class 4A state meet, the talented ninth-grader won three events - the girls 100-meter hurdles (14.71 seconds), long jump (18 feet, 41/4 inches) and high jump (5-8).

Olivia Matlock, Pe Ell/Willapa Valley softball: The senior ace sent longtime coach Ken Olson into retirement on a high note. She was simply unstoppable in the Class 2B tournament - 15 scoreless IP, 19 strikeouts and allowed eight hits. Also batted .600 with four home runs and 10 RBI.

Kara Mickelson, Eisenhower girls track and field: In the fastest side-by-side girls 800-meter race all spring in Washington, Eisenhower won the WIAA Class 4A state title with a personal-best and state-leading time of 2 minutes, 10.95 seconds to beat runner-up Katelyn Riggings (2:13.10) by more than two seconds.

Amanda Moll, Capital girls track and field: The Cougars’ junior had a busy weekend at Star Track. She captured Class 3A titles in the girls pole vault (meet-record 14 feet, 6 inches) and also in the long jump (17-8). Capital also captured the state team championship as well.

Aly Waltermeyer, Tumwater softball: The senior was in a long-ball mood in the WIAA Class 2A state title game against No. 1 Othello. She ripped two of them as the Thunderbirds drilled four home runs overall in a 13-3 victory. Waltermeyer cranked a two-run shot in the fourth inning, and a solo blast an inning later.

Ashlyn Aven, Yelm softball: The Linfield University commit hit .500 at the 3A state softball tournament with four home runs, including an in-the-park home run, 13 RBI’s and had two intentional walks.

Andre Korbmacher, Squalicum boys track and field: The Arizona commit set the WIAA state meet record in the 300 hurdles with a 36.30, which didn’t just edge the old record (36.33) by three-tenths of a second, but also beat the favored Lyric Lopez of Foster.

Will Floyd, Seattle Prep boys track and field: Won individual state 3A championships in the 100, 200 and 400 meter races at the state track meet last weekend, the first time such a three-event sweep had happened in Class 3A since 2006 .

Jaggar Judkins, Bellarmine Prep boys soccer: How’s this to cap a season? Judkins’ seventh-minute goal ended up being the difference in Bellarmine Prep’s Class 4A state championship win over Skyline on Saturday.

Akshay Anand, Redmond boys golf: The Northwestern signee shot a 68 in the second round to eke out the 4A state championship by one stroke at Indian summer Golf & Country Club in Olympia, adding a WIAA individual state title to his four top-10 USGA amateur tournament finishes.

Max Herendeen, Bishop Blanchet boys golf: Shot a 63 on the final day of the Class 3A state boys golf tournament at Liberty Lake Golf Course in Spokane to pull away for a come-from-behind individual state title, winning by six strokes and a tournament-low across all classifications.

Evan Otte, Mercer Island boys golf and baseball: The junior won two state championships this past week. Otte took home an individual state title at the 3A boys golf state tournament and was the winning pitcher in Mercer Island's 8-4 state title win over Kennewick.

Lincoln Berg, Olympia baseball: Weeks after being called up from JV, Berg had three hits, including a go-ahead two-RBI single to break a tie in a 7-6 4A state championship win over Puyallup.

Taber Fast, Olympia baseball: Struck out eight in his start on the mound and threw out the tying run at home in the bottom of the seventh inning to preserve Olympia’s program-first state championship.

Kai Halstead, Puyallup baseball: The sophomore Stanford commit hit a single, double and an RBI triple in the 4A state championship game.

Jordan Hanson, Tumwater baseball: Threw 6 2/3 shutout innings in Tumwater’s 1-0 2A state championship win over Columbia River.

Kolton Lindstrom, Naselle baseball: Tossed eight. Strikeouts while allowing three hits, two earned runs and four walks in six innings to lead Naselle to a 5-3 win over Crosspoint in the Class 1B state baseball championship game.

Ryan Orr, Tumwater baseball: Struck out eight batters in a complete game start in a 6-3 win over W.F. West in the 2A state semifinals, then reached first on an infield single to drive in the winning run in a 1-0 state championship win over Columbia Rive r.

Casey Struckmeier, Columbia River baseball: Threw a shutout 6 2/3 innings in a 1-0 2A state championship loss to Tumwater.