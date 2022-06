K-wave's universal reach and soft-power appeal goes way beyond the K-pop stylings of BTS. There's the cinematic nuttery of Park Chan-wook, of course; the gadgetized wizardry of Samsung, and the automotive acumen of Hyundai. But for all the great cultural and technological contributions hallyu has bestowed on the world, its gastronomic influence has equally dazzled and charged the planet in so many ways — in the fermented and fiery form of kimchi, for one, but also with the crackling magic of bibimbap and the barbecued bangers of bulgogi and galbi. You can toss KFC into that mix, too: Korean fried chicken has been raging across the globe, and Bb.q Chicken, a Seoul-based chain with more than 3,500 locations, has played a major role in spreading the peninsula's gospel of fried fowl.

