1 man found dead in avalanche at RMNP, 2 climbers rescued

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. ( KDVR ) — A male was found dead in an avalanche at Rocky Mountain National Park after two others were rescued on Sunday.

According to the park, at approximately 9 a.m., a rockfall and avalanche were reported near the Dreamweaver Couloir on Mt. Meeker. Three climbers were involved in the fall. RMNP Search and Rescue Team responded to the call and multiple other agencies assisted.

A female climber suffered minor injuries and a male climber suffered severe injuries. Due to the nature of his condition, search and rescue crews requested assistance from the Colorado National Guard helicopter from Buckley Air Force Base. The helicopter was used to extricate the man via a hoist operation.

The helicopter arrived at 2 p.m. and was successfully able to hoist the man during a brief weather window. The man was transferred to the Medical Center of the Rockies.

Rocky Mountain National Park Search and Rescue Team members on Mount Meeker incident (Photo: RMNP)

Search and rescue incident on Mt. Meeker (Photo: RMNP)

Helicopter operations during rescue on Mt. Meeker (Photo: RMNP)

Photo from helicopter of Dreamweaver Couloir slide on Mt. Meeker (Photo: RMNP)

Avalanche debris on Dreamweaver Couloir (Photo: RMNP)

The search for the third man ended after 5 p.m. when responders located him using a RECCO device and probing in avalanche debris. Officials said the recovery will be delayed due to the wintry conditions in the area.

The avalanche was witnessed and reported by other climbers in the area.

A temporary flight restriction was in place as crews prepared for potential air operations.

The Pinpoint Weather Team has been forecasting snow in the mountains, and Trail Ridge Road was closed down to poor weather and road conditions in the higher elevations.

