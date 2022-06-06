ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wear Orange Weekend – the importance of gun safety

By Matthew Johnstone
TOPEKA (KSNT) – It’s national Wear Orange Weekend, and people in Kansas are remembering those lost due to gun violence.

The Wear Orange campaign follows national Gun Violence Awareness day. Both highlight the importance of gun safety around the country. Wear Orange began in 2013 following the death of a 15 year old girl in Chicago. Orange was chosen because it is a bright color, and is also the color hunters wear when out in the woods to protect themselves and others.

Woman punched, grazed in leg in Riley County recovering

27 News spoke with a local woman who lost one of her children to gun violence. She wants to see more gun safety laws and preventative steps taken so other parents don’t have to go through the experience of losing a child.

“I just want you to secure your weapon, lock it up in a safe, and lock your ammunition up somewhere else, and keep it up high where kids can’t get it” Moms Demand Action Topeka Survivor Lead LaTonya Boyd said. “Check it out every once in a while to make sure your weapon is secured in that locked box.”

According to the CDC, in 2020 over 45,000 people died from gun related injuries in the country. In Kansas specifically, 494 deaths that year involved a firearm.

