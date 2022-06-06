ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coronado, CA

Operation Clean Sweep Returns to Glorietta Bay – June 25

By Managing Editor
The Coronado Times
The Coronado Times
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37KUbz_0g2DoRoi00
Submitted photo

Operation Clean Sweep returns to Glorietta Bay on Saturday, June 25, 2022. After a two year hiatus the event will again be hosted by Coronado Yacht Club (CYC) in a partnership with the San Diego Working Waterfront (formerly San Diego Port Tenants Association).

Operation Clean Sweep is an annual cleanup of the entire San Diego Bay and Tidelands.

The Coronado community is invited to participate. Simply download the waiver: San Diego Working Waterfront waiver , complete it, and it can be dropped off at the Coronado Yacht Club office during business hours or emailed to coryclub@coronadoyc.org . On the waiver please indicate your T-shirt size, either Youth Medium, Adult Medium or Adult XL.

Check in Saturday morning at 8:30 am in the CYC’s South Parking lot, 1631 Strand Way , Coronado. Participants will receive a T- shirt, gloves, bags and instructions on where to begin. Service hours are available for groups and individuals. Other swag will be distributed as well!

Learn more here:
www.sdworkingwaterfront.com/copy-of-operation-clean-sweep

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37zo8P_0g2DoRoi00
Submitted photo

The story Operation Clean Sweep Returns to Glorietta Bay – June 25 appeared first on Coronado Times . Read more stories written by Managing Editor .

Comments / 0

Related
coolsandiegosights.com

A strange California Historical Landmark . . . parking lot?

At the north corner of Congress Street and Twiggs Street, in San Diego’s Old Town, you’ll find a large parking lot. In a strip of landscaping between the parking lot and sidewalk stands a mysterious sign. The sign reads: SITE OF CASA DE COTA – HISTORICAL LANDMARK NO. 75.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Coast News

Escondido seeks funding for various roadway safety improvements

ESCONDIDO — A new local roadway safety plan may help the city receive funding to make driving safer in Escondido. Staff presented its new local roadway safety plan (LRSP) on May 25 to the Escondido City Council. The plan identifies “hot spots” for crashes throughout the city and ranks locations based on crash severity costs, then suggests countermeasures that could be added to improve traffic safety and prevent crashes from occurring in those areas.
ESCONDIDO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
City
Coronado, CA
Local
California Government
San Diego, CA
Government
Coronado, CA
Government
The Atascadero News

Red Light Roundup 05/30-06/05/2022

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Atascadero Police Department. May 30, 2022. 11:30— Joy Delores...
ATASCADERO, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

Valencia Park, Golden Hill offer some help to homeless with vacant lots

Many San Diegans living on the street were not accounted for in the May 19 report released by the Regional Task Force on Homelessness. During the count, some of the unaccounted San Diegans lived in their cars, vans, and RVs. The 2022 Point-in-Time Count report states that "no less than...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Coast News

Gator by the Bay: Bourbon Street comes to San Diego

The Bon Temps Social Club’s Gator By The Bay Festival from May 5 to May 8 brought Bourbon Street to San Diego. With Blues music blaring, the smell of crawfish in the air, people dancing and a parade with beads being hurled into a crowd, participants at Spanish Landing Park experienced Mardi Gras as if it was Fat Tuesday.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Diego Bay#Clean Sweep#Glorietta Bay#Coronado Yacht Club#Cyc#Youth Medium#Coronado Times#Managing Editor
delmartimes.net

UC San Diego opening large-scale research hub on homelessness

UC San Diego is opening a data hub focused exclusively on homelessness, intended to serve as a non-partisan center for research, education, policy and action. The Homelessness Hub at UC San Diego will be under the umbrella of the La Jolla university’s Department of Urban Studies and Planning. Philanthropist couples Phyllis and Dan Epstein and Hanna and Mark Gleiberman donated $1 million each to the university to establish the hub.
SAN DIEGO, CA
localemagazine.com

9 BBQ Joints in San Diego That’ll Have You Drooling

From Traditional BBQ to a California Take on the Classic Southern Cuisine, Don’t Miss These BBQ Spots. Nothing screams summer like some good old-fashioned BBQ. From the tangy sauces to the crunchy corn on the cob, typical barbecue cuisine features bold flavors that’ll tantalize your taste buds. Though the South is known for having some of the best comfort food, San Diego is home to beloved BBQ joints that prove the West Coast is the best coast–even when it comes to ribs, brisket and buttery rolls. From Pacific Beach to El Cajon, we’ve rounded up some of the best restaurants for BBQ in San Diego to cure your cravings and kick off summer. BBQ Restaurants in San Diego.
CBS 8

‘Here we go again’: San Diego COVID experts react to recent wave

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — A surge in COVID cases hitting San Diego County has public health experts worried that a rise in hospitalizations and deaths could be on the way. The Omicron variants BA.2 and BA.2.12.1, which are even more contagious than the variant that caused a winter surge in the U.S., are responsible for the recent increase in cases across the county — rivaling numbers seen in the Delta wave late last summer. For example, confirmed cases surpassed 1,500 per day for three days straight in late May.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Coast News

Judge halts construction of Del Mar Heights school, again

DEL MAR — The long-awaited Del Mar Heights School rebuild hit another roadblock last month after a San Diego County Superior Court judge granted an injunction in an ongoing lawsuit by a local nonprofit claiming the project was not properly vetted for environmental and safety impacts. Judge Katherine Bacal...
Voiceof San Diego

Gloria Defends Bolstered Homeless Enforcement

Mayor Todd Gloria on Monday defended the city’s bolstered efforts to crack down on downtown homeless camps that had been growing for months. The Monday press conference was the latest marker of a major shift for the Democrat who as mayoral candidate criticized predecessor Kevin Faulconer’s policing of homelessness and pledged that on his watch the city would stop “criminalizing the existence of San Diego’s poorest and sickest residents.”
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Coronado Times

Coronado Crime Report (May 28 through June 3)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication. Crimes Reported: Hit and Run on Ocean Boulevard No injuries reported. Two vehicles involved. Traffic […] The story Coronado Crime Report (May 28 through June 3) appeared first on Coronado Times. Read more stories written by Bella Villarin.
The Coronado Times

The Coronado Times

Coronado, CA
391
Followers
517
Post
81K+
Views
ABOUT

The Coronado Times is an online newspaper for Coronado, CA. Our mission is to positively impact the community of Coronado by creating and distributing high-quality coverage of local news, events, entertainment and people.

 http://www.coronadotimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy