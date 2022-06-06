Operation Clean Sweep Returns to Glorietta Bay – June 25

Operation Clean Sweep returns to Glorietta Bay on Saturday, June 25, 2022. After a two year hiatus the event will again be hosted by Coronado Yacht Club (CYC) in a partnership with the San Diego Working Waterfront (formerly San Diego Port Tenants Association).

Operation Clean Sweep is an annual cleanup of the entire San Diego Bay and Tidelands.

The Coronado community is invited to participate. Simply download the waiver: San Diego Working Waterfront waiver , complete it, and it can be dropped off at the Coronado Yacht Club office during business hours or emailed to coryclub@coronadoyc.org . On the waiver please indicate your T-shirt size, either Youth Medium, Adult Medium or Adult XL.

Check in Saturday morning at 8:30 am in the CYC’s South Parking lot, 1631 Strand Way , Coronado. Participants will receive a T- shirt, gloves, bags and instructions on where to begin. Service hours are available for groups and individuals. Other swag will be distributed as well!

Learn more here:

www.sdworkingwaterfront.com/copy-of-operation-clean-sweep

