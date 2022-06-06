ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who was the best high school athlete in Middle Georgia in 2021-22? Vote now!

By Justin Baxley
The Telegraph
The Telegraph
 2 days ago

Now that the 2021-22 sports season has wrapped up, The Telegraph is recognizing outstanding players from across Middle Georgia.

Several Middle Georgia teams had strong seasons in a variety of sports. Players in this poll were selected from previous winners from polls across the various seasons and recipients of our staff Player of the Year award in football and basketball.

Voting will close Friday, June 10 at noon. The Telegraph will announce the winner on Facebook.

You can vote and share the poll as many times as you like to encourage your friends and family to vote.

This poll is not scientific.

The Macon-Warner Robins area is a regional market located in Middle Georgia on I-75, a little more than an hour’s drive from Atlanta. The area has a healthy retail environment with a balance of government, industrial, and white-collar employment. Robins Air Force Base is a major area employer with some 17,000 military and civilian employees. The Telegraph is also the publisher of The Sun News, a weekly newspaper distributed throughout Houston (Warner Robins) and Peach counties. Unlike most media companies, the newsroom does not reside in the same building as the rest of the company. The newsroom is located on the Mercer University campus as part of the Center for Collaborative Journalism, which is comprised of The Telegraph, Georgia Public Broadcasting, and Mercer’s journalism program.

 https://www.macon.com/

