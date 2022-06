Click here to read the full article. Late “Full House” star and “America’s Funniest Home Videos” host Bob Saget will be honored at the fourth annual Critics Choice Real TV Awards, the Critics Choice Association announced on Tuesday. The beloved comedian, who died of head trauma this January at the age of 65, has been chosen to receive the ceremony’s Impact Award. The award will be accepted on his behalf by his wife, Kelly Rizzo, and will be presented by actor John Stamos, who played Saget’s brother for eight years on “Full House,” as well as on the recent sequel series...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO