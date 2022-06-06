ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Suspect took selfie with victim’s glasses after killing six people

KRMG
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSuspect took selfie with victim’s glasses after killing six people...

www.krmg.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Woman fighting for life after ‘axe attack’ as man charged with attempted murder

A woman is fighting for her life in hospital after allegedly being attacked with an axe in Coventry.The attack happened in broad daylight in Walsgrave Road on Friday.The woman, aged in her 30s, remained in hospital in a critical condition on Monday.Bogdan Serban, 42, was arrested on Saturday morning and charged with attempted murder the following day.He was remanded in police custody overnight and is expected to appear at Coventry Magistrates’ Court on Monday.West Midlands Police said in a statement: “We’ve charged a man after a woman was allegedly attacked with an axe in Walsgrave Road, Coventry on Friday.“The woman in her 30s today remains in hospital in a critical condition.“Bogdan Serban was arrested on Saturday morning and yesterday the 42-year-old was charged with attempted murder.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

British woman ‘raped in front of husband by man who offered her massage on Goa beach’

A British tourist was raped on holiday in India in front of her partner, local media has reported.Senior police investigating the incident say the woman was on the beach in Goa when she was attacked by a man on 2 June. The woman made a formal complaint on Monday after consulting with her family and the British embassy in India, it was said.Police said on Monday they arrested a 32-year-old man for allegedly raping a woman at the famous Sweet Lake in North Goa.The man is accused of raping the woman under the pretext of giving her a massage while...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Selfies#911#Violent Crime#Police#Ncd
natureworldnews.com

40 People Dead, 450 Injured in Massive Fire in a Container Storage Facility

As per authorities, a major blaze at a shipping warehouse in southern Bangladesh claimed the lives of 40 individuals and injured around 450 others. In the statement of a forensic official at the state-run Chattagram Medical College Hospital (CMCH), they claimed that as of now, 40 deceased corpses have arrived at the mortuary here, which was then reported by media outlet PTI as said, while at estimated of five firemen were among those killed, BBC News reported.
ACCIDENTS
Shreveport Magazine

“It was intentional. It was thought out. It was malicious… these are defenseless little kids” Educators were caught on live camera feed stepping on the fingers of a preschooler and bumping another student with knee from behind

Pre-school educators were caught on live camera feed standing on a child’s hand, kneeing another child in the back, shouting at one child close to their face and shoving them in the forehead with a finger. Parents reportedly watched the teachers abuse 2 and 3-year-old students on a live video stream from the classroom. The video was reportedly seen by a concerned parent who decided to tune in to the school’s live-streaming of classrooms. The mother of one of the students said that she went to watch her son after she had a weird feeling that she needed to check on him. “It was intentional. It was thought out. It was malicious… these are defenseless little kids.” the mother reportedly said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Popculture

Charges Against Rapper Dropped After Allegedly Shooting Police Officer

A teen rapper accused of shooting an NYPD officer in the Bronx earlier this year has had the charges dropped, officials confirmed to New York Post. According to the city Law Department, the gun and assault case against Camrin Williams, a reputed gangbanger and rapper who goes by C Blu, "cannot be prosecuted."
BRONX, NY
The Independent

Indian man arrested for chopping off wife’s hand fearing she would leave him after getting job

An Indian man in the eastern state of West Bengal was arrested after he allegedly chopped off his wife’s right hand in an attempt to stop her from taking up a job at a government hospital which could require her to move cities.Sher Mohammed Sheikh, 26, a resident of West Bengal’s East Burdwan district, along with his two friends, chopped off his wife Renu Khatun’s (23) hand while she was sleeping early on Sunday morning, reported The Telegraph.Police said that Ms Khatun is receiving care in a hospital in Durgapur where she is in a stable condition.“Preliminary investigations have...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy