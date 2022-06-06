ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania Will Provide Food Assistance To Children Throughout Summer

Pocono Update
Pocono Update
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IBhGF_0g2DneNU00
Photo by MD Duran

By Jared Acosta

The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture (PDA) released a list of summer food assistance programs and summer options available for students, seniors, and caretakers.

According to Feeding America, 383,500 children, or 14.6% of children in Pennsylvania, face food shortages. The situation often becomes more difficult while students who participate in free or discounted lunch programs are away from school. Pennsylvania offers several programs to assist students during the summer months.

"No matter the time of year, we cannot grow young minds on empty stomachs," said Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding. "School feeding programs ensure students have nutritious meals during the school year, but when the school year ends, summer options are available to both children and their caretakers. Food is a necessity we all deserve equal access to, but this is especially true for our youngest and most vulnerable populations."

"At the Department of Education, we work tirelessly to ensure that students are healthy and cared for both in and out of the classroom," said Education Secretary Eric Hagarty. "Fortunately, assistance is available no matter which city or town you call home, and at no cost to you. We encourage Pennsylvanians in need to take advantage of these critical resources throughout the summer months."

Options for Pennsylvania caretakers and children experiencing food insecurity include:

Seniors and seniors taking care of children also may be eligible for the following:

