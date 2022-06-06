ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Africa

Nigerian civilians bear brunt of attacks by armed groups

By The Associated Press
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f21Ue_0g2DmVQ200
Nigeria Church Attack Nigerian police officers tape around the St. Francis Catholic church in Owo Nigeria, Monday, June 6, 2022 a day after an attack that targeted worshipers. The gunmen who killed 50 people at a Catholic church in southwestern Nigeria opened fire on worshippers both inside and outside the building in a coordinated attack before escaping the scene, authorities and witnesses said Monday. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba) (Sunday Alamba)

Nigeria, Africa's most populous nation, faces a myriad of security threats — from Islamic State-linked militants in the north to separatist movements in the south.

Much of the violence is related to religious extremism, but some attacks are fueled by conflicts over natural resources. What all have in common, though, is that civilians are most often the victims.

Armed groups are able to carry out prolonged assaults in remote locations where help is often delayed by an inadequate security presence. In many cases, accurate death tolls are never compiled.

A look at some of the attacks targeting Nigerian civilians in the past five years:

JUNE 5, 2022 — Gunmen attack a service at St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo, located in Ondo state in southwestern Nigeria. A local state legislator says at least 50 people were killed.

APRIL 2022 — An armed gang attacks four villages in a remote corner of Plateau state in northern Nigeria, killing more than 100 people.

MARCH 2022 — Gunmen attack a train near Nigeria’s capital with explosives and gunfire, killing at least seven people.

JANUARY 2022 — Dozens of civilians are killed in three days of bloodshed by armed groups in northwest Zamfara state.

DECEMBER 2021 — Gunmen open fire on a bus in Sokoto state in northwestern Nigeria, killing at least 23 passengers.

SEPTEMBER 2021 — An attack in a village in northern Kaduna state leaves at least 37 dead. Locals say the violence stemmed from an ongoing conflict between herders and farmers over land and water issues.

NOVEMBER 2020 — Suspected members of the Islamic militant group Boko Haram kill at least 40 farmers and fishermen in northeastern Borno state.

JUNE 2020 — Suspected members of the Islamic extremist group Boko Haram kill at least 81 people in a village in northeastern Borno state.

JULY 2019 — Suspected Boko Haram extremists kill more than 60 people in an attack on villagers leaving a funeral in northeastern Borno state.

JUNE 2019 — A suicide bomber kills at least 30 people gathered to watch a soccer match on television in northeastern Borno state.

APRIL 2019 — Suspected Boko Haram extremists attack a village in northeastern Borno state, killing at least 25 people who had returned home from a wedding.

FEBRUARY 2019 — Clashes between farmers and herdsmen leave 29 dead in central Kaduna state.

FEBRUARY 2019 — Suspected Boko Haram militants kill at least 60 people in a town near the Cameroonian border in northeastern Borno state.

JUNE 2018 — More than 200 people die in clashes between farmers and herders in central Plateau state.

JUNE 2018 — Clashes between herders and farmers in central Plateau state leave 86 dead.

MAY 2018 — At least 24 people are killed in an attack on a mosque in northern Adamawa state.

APRIL 2018 — Gunmen kill 15 people in an attack on a Catholic church, including two priests in central Benue state.

FEBRUARY 2018 — Three suicide bombers attack a crowded market in northern Borno state, killing at least 20 people.

JANUARY 2018 — Gunmen fatally shoot at least 17 worshippers at a church service for the new year in Rivers state.

NOVEMBER 2017 — At least 50 people are killed in a suicide bombing at a mosque during morning prayers in northeastern Adamawa state.

AUGUST 2017 — Suspected Boko Haram extremists attacked a camp for displaced people and a nearby market in northeastern Borno state, killing at least 20.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

Gunmen kill dozens in 'satanic' attack in Nigerian church

June 5 (UPI) -- Gunmen on motorcycles swarmed a church in Nigeria on Sunday, and began shooting their weapons and throwing St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church dynamite, killing dozens of worshippers. At least 40 people including women and children were killed at the church in the city of Owo, Nigerian...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nigerian#Bear#Islamic
BBC

Nigeria's facial scars: The last generation

Facial scarification was once popular across Nigeria. Deep cuts, usually on both cheeks or the forehead, were carved on children by families and communities, mostly as a mark of identity. The marks also held stories of pain, reincarnations and beauty. The practice, however, has been fading away since a federal...
AFRICA
The Independent

Taliban bans men and women eating together in restaurants in Afghan city of Herat

The Taliban has implemented a ban on men and women eating out in restaurants together in the western Afghan city of Herat.Riazullah Seerat, a Taliban official who works for the notorious Ministry for Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice in Herat, said restaurants were verbally told the regulation also bars couples who are married from eating out together.Men and women have also been ordered to go to the park on differing days of the week under the new rules.It comes as the Taliban rampis up its attack on women’s basic human rights, with the authorities ordering all Afghan women...
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Nigeria
Place
Africa
Vice

Revealed: CIA-Trained Militia Used US-Made Weapons in Deadly Attack

At least 22 people including 2 children were killed, and dozens more injured, by US-made weapons that were directly supplied to a Somali counter-terrorism force that split and fought internally over control of US-supplied assets, VICE World News can confirm after an independent review of the weapons involved. The deadly...
WORLD
americanmilitarynews.com

US airstrike kills 5 terrorists in Somalia after Biden order

U.S. forces carried out a drone strike that killed five members of the Al-Qaeda-affiliated Somali terrorist group Al-Shabaab on Friday. The strike is the first to target the terrorist group in Somalia since February and the first strike in the country since President Joe Biden ordered more U.S. troops back into the country in May.
MILITARY
BBC

Port Harcourt: Nigeria church crush leaves 31 dead

Nigerian police say they have launched an investigation after 31 people died in a crush in the southern city of Port Harcourt. It happened in a sports field on Saturday morning where a church was handing out food to the poor, some of whom had waited there overnight. The crowd...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

As hunger spreads in Somalia, babies start to die

DOLLOW, Somalia, May 25 (Reuters) - Hacked-off thorn branches encircle two mounds of earth heaped over the tiny bodies of Halima Hassan Abdullahi's twin granddaughters. Babies Ebla and Abdia lived only a day. Weakened by hunger, their mother gave birth to the twins a month early, eight weeks after their...
AFRICA
The Independent

Al-Qaeda threatens suicide bombings in India to ‘avenge’ ruling party’s former spokesperson’s insult to prophet

Indian federal intelligence agencies have sounded an alert after terror outfit Al-Qaeda in Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) threatened suicide bombings over remarks by political leaders from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).The terrorist organisation said in a letter that these suicide bombings would be to “avenge” the insulting remarks to the prophet Muhammad, reported The Indian Express. “A few days ago, the propagators and flag bearers of Hindutva – a system and philosophy hostile to the religion and Shariah of Allah – insulted and slandered the purest of beings, the most honourable after God himself, Muhammad al Mustafa, Ahmad al...
INDIA
US News and World Report

Severed Head of Missing Nigerian Lawmaker Found in Park -Police

ONITSHA, Nigeria (Reuters) - Police in Nigeria have discovered the severed head of a state legislator who went missing last week in the southeastern state of Anambra, where the government accuses separatists of carrying out a spate of killings and kidnappings, police said on Sunday. The southeast, homeland of the...
AFRICA
The Independent

‘Abadan is heartbroken’: Grieving Iran protesters rage against regime after building collapse

Iranian authorities are struggling to stamp out an outbreak of political protests after a building collapse in the country’s often volatile and oil-rich southwest, which has long been a hotbed of unrest and discontent.The collapse of the Metropol Building in the southwestern city of Abadan left at least 37 people dead, with many more still buried in the rubble. The accident has sparked an outpouring of grief and rage directed at the Tehran regime and its ruler, cleric Ali Khamenei.Attempts by senior officials and narratives spun by state television to win over the public have been greeted with scorn...
PROTESTS
BBC

DR Congo: 'My life has changed thanks to coffee'

The Democratic Republic of Congo is better known for the brutality of its many rebel groups than the quality of its coffee, but one project is trying to change that, writes Moses Sawasawa. An ideal climate and hilly terrain has seen generations of farmers grow Arabica coffee on Idjwi island...
INDUSTRY
Daily Beast

Many Feared Dead After Gunmen Attack Catholic Church in Nigeria

Gunmen attacked worshippers at a Catholic church in southwestern Nigeria, firing shots and detonating explosives shortly after a Sunday service began, according to local officials. No death toll was immediately released but one state lawmaker said the fear was dozens, including children, were killed. A priest was reportedly also abducted from St. Francis Catholic Church in Ondo state, which is generally regarded as one of Nigeria’s most peaceful areas. The state governor said the attack was “vile and satanic.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Former Pakistan PM says Imran Khan’s breach of IMF deal was act of ‘suicide bombing’ against country

Former Pakistan prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has accused Imran Khan of breaching the International Monetary Fund (IMF) deal during his time in office, and compared his actions “suicide bombings”.Pakistan is making a last-ditch effort to persuade the IMF to release more funds from a $6bn (£4.6bn) rescue package agreed in 2019 to help the South Asian nation’s battered economy. Islamabad has already asked the IMF to increase the size and duration of its programme, with foreign reserves falling as low as $10.3bn (£8.35bn) in May.Mr Abbasi tore into the 22nd president and his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party on...
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

Muslim nations slam India over insulting remarks about Islam

India is facing major diplomatic outrage from Muslim countries after top officials in the ruling Hindu nationalist party made derogatory references to Islam and the Prophet, drawing accusations of blasphemy across some Arab nations that have left New Delhi struggling to contain the damaging fallout.At least five Arab nations have lodged official protests against India, and Pakistan and Afghanistan also reacted strongly Monday to the comments made by two prominent spokespeople from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party. Anger has poured out on social media, and calls for a boycott of Indian goods have surfaced in some Arab...
RELIGION
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
153K+
Followers
109K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy