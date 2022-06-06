ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Some in Ga. GOP want closed primaries after Trump picks lose

By JEFF AMY
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47OwwY_0g2DmEev00
Election 2022 Crossover Voters FILE - Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger talks with supporters during an election night party on May 24, 2022, at a restaurant in Peachtree Corners, Ga. (AP Photo/Ben Gray, File) (Ben Gray)

ATLANTA — (AP) — Some Republican activists are calling for abolishing Georgia's open primary system, complaining that too many Democrats crossed over to vote in the state's GOP primary against candidates endorsed by former President Donald Trump.

That call to close primaries comes after an Associated Press analysis of early voting records from data firm L2 found that more than 37,000 people who voted in Georgia's Democratic primary two years ago crossed over to cast ballots in the May 24 Republican primary. The five statewide GOP incumbents whom Trump had targeted for defeat — including Gov. Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger — ended up winning their primary elections.

The proposal is likely to face heavy opposition, with top Republicans and Democrats signaling Monday that they see no reason to change Georgia’s open primary system. Like 14 other states, Georgia does not register voters by party. Voters can choose which primary to take part in as they walk up to the polls and switch back-and-forth in subsequent elections without changing their registration.

David Clark, a Republican state House member, and Colton Moore, a Republican state Senate candidate, said they would introduce bills in next year's legislative session seeking to hold back crossover voting. They appeared at a news conference with Republican Vernon Jones, a Trump-backed congressional candidate facing a June 21 runoff against a challenger who Jones contends solicited Democrats to vote for him.

Moore, who faces no Democratic opposition in November for a state Senate seat in the northwest Georgia suburbs of Chattanooga, Tennessee, said parties should not be forced to associate with people who don't share their views.

“So all we’re asking is that the parties have the freedom to associate with their base, with their voters who are interested in their morals and their principles,” Moore said. “We’re trying to make the primary pure, and that’s election integrity.”

A spokesperson for House Speaker David Ralston, who controls the flow of legislation in the House, rejected the idea.

“There is no need to change the current primary system,” Ralston spokesperson Kaleb McMinchen said.

Stacey Abrams, the Democratic nominee for governor, also signaled zero interest.

“She supports open primaries because they allow for more participation,” said Seth Bringman, an Abrams spokesperson.

The calls for change are coming from party activists after crossover voters may have provided the margin of victory for Raffensperger, who refused to heed Trump's calls to overturn his 2020 election defeat in the state.

Raffensperger cleared the 50% threshold required to avoid a runoff election against U.S. Rep. Jody Hice, his Trump-backed challenger, by just over 27,000 votes, according to the latest AP tallies. Based on early voting data alone, 37,144 former Democrats voted in the Republican primary. The total number of crossovers including Election Day votes will be even higher.

An AP examination of voting records from before the Trump era shows at least a portion of Georgia’s 37,000 party switchers in 2022 had been in the Republican camp before Trump took office. Roughly between 9,000 to 13,000 voted Republican in the 2010, 2012 and 2014 primaries, according to the L2 data.

Raffensperger’s campaign has pushed back on the idea that he won the GOP primary because of Democrats, suggesting that a number of crossover voters were actually Republicans who voted Democratic in recent years to protest Trump.

Moore and Jones said they weren't sure whether crossover voters got Raffensperger or anyone else nominated. A spokesperson for Raffensperger's office said he was out of town and unavailable for comment.

Crossover voting, also known as strategic voting, is not exclusive to Georgia. Voters across the political spectrum this primary season have sought to thwart Trump-backed candidates who support his lies that the 2020 election was stolen.

While Trump railed against the practice last month, there is nothing inherently wrong with crossover voting. Besides Georgia and 14 other states with totally open primaries, a number of other states allow unaffiliated voters to vote in the primary of their choice, or allow people to change parties on election day to vote in a different primary.

John Opdycke, president of the group Open Primaries, disagreed with claims that it's illegitimate for voters to switch between party primaries. He said that a system of party registration can leave fast-growing independents as “second-class citizens” unable to influence who wins office in areas controlled by one party

“Georgia doesn't have Democrats and Republicans, it has voters,” Opdycke said. "Voters are free by law to vote in any primary they see fit.

It's not clear how often crossover voting is effective. Trump’s opponents encouraged Democrats to help defeat U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene in her Republican primary last week in Georgia. The congresswoman, who has embraced election lies and spoken at an event organized by a white nationalist, won by more than 50 percentage points.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Veracity Report

New Mid-Term Polls Put Georgia Going Red

New polls, by numerous polling agencies, show Democratic candidates falling behind in Georgia. Reuters/Ipsos recently released a poll that shows President Joe Biden's national approval rating is still hovering at 36%. That’s only slightly above his worst showing of 33%, which occurred on January 7th, 2022. Suffering Presidential approval ratings while our national economy is doing poorly, is nothing new in American politics. What is new though, and could be indicative of what’s to come on November 8th, is that Biden's approval ratings are also bottoming out within his own Democratic party.
GEORGIA STATE
eastcobbnews.com

Georgia primary ballot questions deliver lopsided results

The biggest winners in the Georgia primary elections on May 24—at least in terms of percentage of the vote—weren’t individual candidates or those fighting against Cityhood referendums in Cobb County. The respective Republican and Democratic questions that appeared on partisan ballots were overwhelmingly lopsided, which isn’t a...
COBB COUNTY, GA
The Associated Press

Georgia Republicans fling charges in congressional debates

ATLANTA (AP) — Republicans traded countercharges about who’s insufficiently conservative or truthful during debates Monday while staking out far-right positions on abortion and gun rights ahead of June 21 runoffs in three Georgia congressional races. In southwest Georgia’s 2nd Congressional District, frontrunner Jeremy Hunt, who won 37% of...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Local
Georgia Elections
State
Georgia State
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
WJBF

Stacey Abrams on Georgia gun control during campaign stop in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Stacey Abrams, the Democratic candidate for Georgia Gov. has been making the rounds across the peach state. The June 4th campaign stop was in downtown Columbus. Stacey Abrams was the sole candidate on the Democratic ballot for Georgia Gov. in the primary election last month. During a campaign stop at Fourth […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Colton Moore
Person
Jody Hice
Person
Vernon Jones
Person
Stacey Abrams
Person
David Ralston
Person
Donald Trump
wtoc.com

Biggest cities in Georgia 150 years ago

(Stacker) - After the completion of the 1860 census and the election of President Abraham Lincoln, America imploded. Eleven southern states seceded from the Union in 1861, instigating four bloody years of the Civil War and fundamentally altering the social history of the U.S. The estimates of deaths caused by the Civil War begin around 600,000, but some claim as many as 750,000 individuals died throughout the conflict.
GEORGIA STATE
WJCL

New state law proposed to stop Glock switchers

SAVANNAH, Ga. — New efforts to strengthen the law and toughen the penalties for people caught with Glock switches and illegal machine guns in Georgia are underway after a state lawmaker watched an April WJCL 22 News investigation. The switcher can turn a Glock 9mm handgun into an illegal...
WRBL News 3

Lowest-earning counties in Georgia

(STACKER) – Americans on the whole were doing well financially heading into 2020, with major markers like unemployment reaching 50-year lows. The pandemic changed all that: During the second quarter of the 2020 fiscal year, our nation’s real GDP fell by a whopping 31.4%, a number that hasn’t been seen since the Great Depression. Since then […]
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open Primaries#Primary Election#Early Voting#Election State#Democrats#Gop#Associated Press#L2#Democratic#Republicans#House#Senate
WRDW-TV

What to know ahead of Georgia runoff election this month

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With the Georgia primary runoff coming up on June 21, election officials are releasing key details in Richmond and Columbia counties. Voters will need to choose either a Democratic, nonpartisan or Republican ballot. Democratic ballots will contain all party candidates and nonpartisan candidates. The Republican and nonpartisan ballots will only contain the nonpartisan candidates.
AUGUSTA, GA
The Georgia Sun

Dispute over rural broadband in Georgia continues

Telecom providers are complaining that financial incentives the Georgia Public Service Commission offered them a year and a half ago to expand broadband service into rural Georgia aren’t working. But representatives of the state’s electric membership cooperatives say the fact that 20 EMCs serving mostly rural areas have entered...
GEORGIA STATE
Daily Beast

Texts Reveal GOP Mission to Breach Voting Machine in Georgia

DOUGLAS, GEORGIA—The Georgia Secretary of State claims it is investigating how a local election supervisor gave a cadre of 2020 election truthers improper access to an election computer system, in what initially seemed like the latest example of rogue actors misusing their government positions to cast doubt on President Joe Biden’s victory over Donald Trump.
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
wtoc.com

Georgia has 2 of the 20 counties that have seen the biggest growth in housing over the last decade

(Stacker) - For the last couple of years, headlines about the housing market have dominated the news cycles. From housing shortages to sky-high home prices, we’ve all heard about how the pandemic has affected nearly every housing market across the nation. Many of us have experienced the phenomenon firsthand. But while the pandemic has certainly had an impact on the housing market, there are plenty of other factors that have spurred housing growth in counties across the nation—and these factors aren’t as widely discussed.
GEORGIA STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
100K+
Followers
110K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy