Kentucky's Keion Brooks Jr. Announces His Transfer Commitment

Kentucky basketball transfer forward Keion Brooks Jr. announced his commitment to Washington this afternoon. Brooks entered the NCAA transfer portal and the 2022 NBA Draft earlier this offseason. After withdrawing from the draft last month, all...
One of Shaquille O'Neal's sons is potentially going to be picked in the 2022 NBA Draft. Per Shams Charania of The Athletic, LSU junior Shareef O'Neal is eligible to be selected in this year's draft. There was a prior list of withdrawals that mistakingly included O'Neal but it was fixed.
Shortly after the Miami Heat’s 2021-22 campaign came to an end in a Game 7 loss to the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals, Heat guard Tyler Herro made it abundantly clear that he wants to be a starter next season. Herro took a major leap in his...
Former NBA All-Star Rasheed Wallace is coming off a strong year as an assistant at Memphis in college basketball. But amid rumors that he's being eyed by the Lakers to join Darvin Ham's staff, will he return to the NBA?. The answer is yes. According to NBA insider Shams Charania,...
Lisa Salters will remain a key part of ESPN's sports coverage for the foreseeable future. On Thursday, ESPN officially announced a multi-year contract extension for Salters. She'll continue to be the network's lead sideline reporter for its NBA coverage. Salters first joined ESPN in 2000. Since then, she has been...
Idaho State football coach Davonte’ Neal was arrested yesterday on a warrant out of Maricopa County in Arizona. Neal the Idaho State defensive backs coach was booked on charges that include first degree murder and drive-by shooting in connection with a November 2017 death of Bryan Burns. Neal was...
Derek Fisher won five NBA titles as a player, but his career as a coach continues to be markedly less successful. The Los Angeles Sparks announced on Tuesday that they have parted ways with Fisher, who had been serving as their head coach and general manager. Assistant coach Fred Williams will take over as Sparks interim coach for the rest of the WNBA season.
Aahric Whitehead was a standout quarterback for Merryville High School in Indiana, and we are saddened to report that he died. Police Officers arrived to the 7200 block of Taft street following a report of gunfire. When they arrived they found two individuals injured by gunfire. One of those injured was Whitehead, who would later succumb to his injuries.
A questionable call cost Maryland a run late in Monday's NCAA Tournament elimination game against Connecticut. During the top of the eighth inning, Maryland looked to cut the deficit to 10-9. While running out a ground ball, Chris Alleyne collided with UConn first baseman Ben Huber, who didn't hold onto the throw.
On Monday, Kentucky forward Keion Brooks Jr. announced that he's transferring to Washington for the 2022-23 season. Brooks, a former five-star recruit, averaged 10.8 points and 4.4 rebounds last season for the Wildcats. He initially declared for the 2022 NBA Draft, but ultimately withdrew from the process in late May.
In the baseball world, particularly the college baseball world, you have guys who think they are BAMFs, and guys who actually are BAMFs. Absolute Bad As Mother Fucker. Let me introduce you to Zach Maxwell, a 6-foot-7 275-pound unit of a sophomore pitcher, who pitched one hell of a game against the number one ranked Tennessee Volunteers in the Knoxville Regional.
CJ Carr, one of the top quarterbacks in the 2024 recruiting class, will be committing later this week. Carr, the grandson of former Michigan head coach Lloyd Carr, has locked in his college announcement for 7 p.m. ET this Thursday. The Saline (Mich.) product has narrowed his options down to six finalists.
Former Notre Dame wide receiver DaVonte Neal has been charged with first-degree murder. Neal, a four-star recruit in Notre Dame’s 2012 recruiting class, played just one season for the Fighting Irish before transferring to Arizona. Neal had been working as an assistant football coach at Idaho State. According to...
Tennessee star Jordan Beck had a pretty hilarious way of celebrating a key game-tying double Sunday. Beck, the Volunteers’ standout right fielder, delivered a game-tying double in the 9th inning of Sunday’s regional game against Georgia Tech. As he rounded first base and headed for second, he offered up a very unusual celebration — he flipped the middle finger in the general direction of the outfield, arguably taunting his opponents.
A former University of Alabama football star has reportedly died at the age of 55. According to multiple reports, former Alabama football All-American Robert Stewart has passed away. Stewart's death was confirmed in Charlotte, North Carolina on Saturday. “Robert was a powerful positive presence every day on our team,” former...
Former Alabama wide receiver Javon Baker has found a new home. On Wednesday, he announced that he's committing to UCF. Baker entered the NCAA transfer portal after the 2021 season came to an end. He initially wanted to transfer to Kentucky. However, it was reported in late May that Baker...
