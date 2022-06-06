ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Kentucky's Keion Brooks Jr. Announces His Transfer Commitment

By Matt Hladik
 2 days ago
Kentucky basketball transfer forward Keion Brooks Jr. announced his commitment to Washington this afternoon. Brooks entered the NCAA transfer portal and the 2022 NBA Draft earlier this offseason. After withdrawing from the draft last month, all...

