ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

What's Going On With First Solar Shares?

By Henry Khederian
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

First Solar, Inc. FSLR shares are trading lower by 4.20% at $71.78. First Solar shares are experiencing weakness despite shares of several solar-related companies...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
deseret.com

The flailing solar industry and what Biden wants to do about it

A Biden administration investigation this spring into potential trade violations involving China threw the domestic solar industry into chaos, leading to hundreds of stalled or canceled projects across the nation. Now, President Joe Biden issued an executive order Monday to lean on the Defense Production Act to accelerate domestic production...
UTAH STATE
24/7 Wall St.

The one thing missing from Biden’s surprise solar panel order

By David Callaway, Callaway Climate Insights Solar stocks, for better or for worse, have become enslaved to political risk. Concerns about trade tariffs, local net-metering regulations, and government inaction have bounced solar company’s shares around like ping-pong balls in the past six months. This week, investors woke to the news of President Joe Biden’s executive order […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Benzinga

What's Going On With Apple Stock Today?

Apple Inc AAPL shares are trading higher Monday in anticipation of the company's 2022 Worldwide Developers Conference. Apple will hold its annual developers conference Monday afternoon to showcase upcoming features for some of its most popular devices. Apple always does a good job of keeping its improvements secret, but rumored...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solar Projects#Solar Panels#First Solar Inc#Fslr#Bloomberg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
AOL Corp

California's electrical grid has an EV problem

California energy officials issued a sobering warning this month, telling residents to brace for potential blackouts as the state’s energy grid faces capacity constraints heading into the summer months. And since the state has committed to phase out all new gas-powered vehicles by 2035 — well ahead of federal...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Axios

Biden to invoke Defense Production Act for clean energy

President Biden will shield solar project developers from the costs of potential trade penalties and offer new federal support for domestic panel manufacturing, the White House said Monday. Driving the news: The Biden administration plans to provide a two-year reprieve from panel import tariffs that may stem from an ongoing...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Benzinga

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

Keybanc cut Coupa Software Incorporated COUP price target from $125 to $100. Coupa Software shares rose 0.9% to $72.74 in pre-market trading. SVB Leerink reduced Vincerx Pharma, Inc. VINC price target from $19 to $6. Vincerx Pharma shares rose 1.1% to close at $1.83 on Monday. Jefferies boosted the price...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Elon Musk Says This Will Be Tesla's 'Best Product Ever'

Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk said on Monday that he believes the hotly anticipated Cybertruck would be the electric vehicle maker’s best product ever. What Happened: The billionaire entrepreneur made the claim in response to a Twitter post that shares a short clip of a Cybertruck. The 22-second...
BUSINESS
CNBC

Why hydropower is the forgotten giant of clean energy

Hydropower is by far the largest renewable worldwide, producing over twice as much energy as wind, and over four times as much as solar. And pumping water up a hill, aka "pumped storage hydropower", comprises well over 90% of the world's total energy storage capacity. But in spite of hydropower's...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Amazon Stock Begins Trading On Split-Adjusted Basis: What Investors Need To Know

Don't worry! Amazon.com Inc AMZN shares aren't down 95% on Monday. The e-commerce giant has split its stock for the first time in more than 20 years. What To Know: Amazon announced a 20-for-1 stock split in March. Shareholders of record on May 27 were eligible to receive 19 additional shares for every one share held on June 3. Amazon began trading on a split-adjusted basis today.
STOCKS
SFGate

Biden orders emergency steps to boost U.S. solar production

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden ordered emergency measures Monday to boost crucial supplies to U.S. solar manufacturers and declared a two-year tariff exemption on solar panels from Southeast Asia as he attempted to jumpstart progress toward his climate change-fighting goals. His invoking of the Defense Production Act and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Fatherly

Biden's Big Green Energy Push Will Help Millions More Homes Go Solar

On June 6th, the Biden administration announced a series of executive actions aimed at tackling the climate crisis. The new actions utilize the Defense Production Act (DPA) to allow the country to invest in more renewable energy sources — and could actually have a big difference in our daily lives (besides the climate benefits, of course). Here’s what you need to know.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
48K+
Followers
139K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy