ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bergen County, NJ

Death Of Bergen County Student-Athlete In Fire Staggers Community And Beyond

By Jerry DeMarco
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago

The death of a Bergen County teenager in a house fire has staggered many in the community where she was raised, as well as others from area towns and beyond.

Riley Boyle, 17, was a stellar student-athlete who maintained a 4.0 Grade Point Average, as many who spoke of her pointed out.

She was, as one put it, "an incredible role model for her peers."

“Her loss certainly leaves a significant void in our community and our hearts,” Northern Highlands Regional School District Supt. Scot Beckerman said Monday.

Northern Highlands Regional High School Principal Joseph Occhino said he, like many others, was feeling "great sadness and a very heavy heart.

"The entire school community extends our heartfelt thoughts and prayers to the Boyle family during this very difficult time," Occhino wrote.

Riley Boyle

BACKGROUND: Jerry DeMarco

Northern Highlands had a delayed opening Monday so students, teachers and staff could receive counseling from its Crisis Response Team, Wellness and Guidance departments and Child Study Team.

They were, assisted by counselors from North Jersey Health and Wellness and other area high schools.

"This definitely affected many people: family, friends, students, neighbors, emergency responders," Allendale Police Chief Michael Dillon said. "It's raw for everyone."

Firefighters and EMS workers were visibly shaken at the scene on Bonnie Way on Sunday. They'd come from a dozen or so area towns -- and as far as Suffern, NY -- to assist their Allendale colleagues.

"Some are very bothered by what they saw. We're all so sad," one firefighter said once the blaze was extinguished. "That poor kid...."

Two ladder trucks were among the apparatus used to douse the Allendale fire.

Damien Danis for DAILY VOICE

Brian and Kristen Anne Boyle had apparently gone out for the evening when the back of their 2½-story Bonnie Way home accidentally caught fire around 5:30 p.m., responders said.

Riley's 19-year-old sister, Cassidy, was downstairs with a family friend as the flames quickly spread to a rear hot tub room and a porch covered by a plastic pergola.

Cassidy and her companion got out as the expanding fire consumed the back of the house just below the upstairs bathroom, where Riley was taking a shower, responders said.

Firefighters found Riley in the bathroom. They quickly got her outside and began intense CPR.

Her parents were notified and rushed to The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood, where she was pronounced dead.

A pet dog and two cats also killed in the fire were found in the hot tub room.

The fire began in the rear of the Allendale home.

Damien Danis for DAILY VOICE

Allendale firefighters were joined by their colleagues from Franklin Lakes, Ho-Ho-Kus, Ramsey, Mahwah, Oakland, Saddle River, Upper Saddle River, Waldwick, Wyckoff and Suffern.

They had the bulk of the fire knocked down in about a half-hour. They needed considerably more time, however, to fully extinguish what became a four-alarm blaze that severely damaged the million-dollar home.

EMS units from Allendale, Ramsey and The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood also responded, along with crews from Orange and Rockland Utilities and PSE&G.

A regional Critical Incident Stress Debriefing unit also was requested to counsel the responders.

An official cause of the fire will be determined once an investigation is complete. Responders all agreed it appeared accidental.

Comments / 5

Related
Daily Voice

Fire Doused At Garfield Auto Body Shop

Garfield firefighters quickly doused a blaze at a local auto body shop. The fire broke out shortly after 8 p.m. Tuesday at D&T Auto Body on River Driver at Belmont Avenue. Firefighters quickly knocked it down and had it in under a half-hour. No injuries were reported. Mutual aid at...
GARFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

Driver killed, 8 others hurt in crash on Garden State Parkway

A South Plainfield man was killed and eight other people were hurt Tuesday when a van and pickup truck collided on the Garden State Parkway in Union County, authorities said. The crash occurred shortly before 4 p.m. in the southbound lanes near milepost 140.3 in Kenilworth, according to New Jersey State Police.
UNION COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Man Struck, Killed By Train In Glen Rock

A man in his 50s was struck and killed by a commuter train in Glen Rock Wednesday morning. The victim was struck near the Glen Rock Borough Hall train station at 9:22 a.m., NJ TRANSIT said. Authorities couldn't immediately address reports that he may have parked at the station and...
GLEN ROCK, NJ
Daily Voice

Police: Twins From Ridgewood, Two Others Charged In Vicious Westwood Robbery

Two men were viciously beaten and robbed in Westwood by twin brothers from Ridgewood and two companions -- all for a cellphone and a six-pack of beer -- authorities charged. Both victims were hospitalized with facial injuries after being jumped and pummeled outside a Chinese restaurant on Washington Avenue across from 3rd Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Sunday, Police Chief Michael Pontillo said.
WESTWOOD, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mahwah, NJ
County
Bergen County, NJ
City
Saddle River, NJ
City
Franklin Lakes, NJ
City
Waldwick, NJ
Bergen County, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Ridgewood, NJ
City
Ho-ho-kus, NJ
Bergen County, NJ
Accidents
City
Wyckoff, NJ
City
Oakland, NJ
Daily Voice

Tree Branch Falls On SUV, Kills Woman In South Jersey

A 71-year-old woman was killed and a man was seriously hurt when a tree branch fell on their vehicle in Burlington County, authorities said. The man, also 71, was driving a Hyundai SUV with his passenger, Christine Roemer, on Ark Road in Hainesport when a large branch dropped onto the vehicle at about 7 a.m. Tuesday, June 7, according to State Police.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Police Asking Public For Help Locating Missing Somers Man

New York State Police are asking the public for help locating a missing Hudson Valley man. Troopers in Northern Westchester in Somers are searching for Robert Swern, age 64, reported missing by his family. Swern left his residence in Somers on Sunday, June, around 5 p.m. for a destination in...
SOMERS, NY
theobserver.com

Belleville PD: Boy, 13, dies after dirt bike crash

A 13-year-old Belleville boy died Tuesday, June 7, after he lost control of a dirt bike he was riding and crashed, the Belleville Police Department said. That day, at around 5:30 p.m., the Belleville PD says it got a call for a motorcycle crash at the intersection of Joralemon Street and Garden Avenue. When police arrived on scene, they found the boy in the street, unresponsive.
BELLEVILLE, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firefighters#Accident#Child Study Team#Ems
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
NJ.com

Swimmer dies after being pulled from N.J. lake

A 35-year-old man died early Tuesday after he was puled from an Ocean County lake while swimming with two other men, police said. Santos Chacon-Hernandez, of Lakewood, and two other men apparently became fatigued while trying to swim across Harry Wright Lake in Manchester Township at about 4:15 p.m. Monday, according to police.
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
288K+
Followers
44K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, New London, Tolland, and Windham Counties in Connecticut; Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Carroll, Cecil, Charles, Frederick, Harford, Howard, Montgomery, Prince George's, St. Mary's, and Washington Counties in Maryland; Berkshire, Essex, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, Middlesex, Norfolk, Suffolk, and Worcester Counties in Massachusetts; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Essex, Gloucester, Hudson, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Salem, Somerset, Sussex, Union, and Warren Counties in New Jersey; the Capital District, Columbia, Dutchess, Greene, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Saratoga, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster, and Westchester in New York; Adams, Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York Counties in Pennsylvania; and Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun, Prince William, and Stafford Counties in Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy