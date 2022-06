Mendota police over the weekend hauled in two people who were wanted in other places. Late Saturday night, a traffic stop near Chicago Street and 13th Avenue led to an arrest of 33-year-old Ismael Ochoa of Sandwich. Ochoa was wanted on a City of Batavia arrest warrant for property damage, and a DeKalb County warrant for failure to appear on a charge of driving while his license was suspended. Ochoa posted bond and was cut loose with court dates in Kane County and DeKalb County.

MENDOTA, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO