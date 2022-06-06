Arizona Diamondbacks at Cincinnati Reds odds, picks and predictions

The Arizona Diamondbacks (26-29) and Cincinnati Reds (18-35) swing into a 4-game set Monday. The contest at Great American Ball Park is slated for a 6:40 p.m. ET first pitch. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Diamondbacks vs. Reds odds with MLB picks and predictions.

Season series: First meeting – Arizona won last year’s season series 5-1 after Cincinnati took the 1st game in extra innings.

The Diamondbacks continue a trip that opened at the Pittsburgh Pirates with a win followed by back-to-back losses. They have scuffled on offense all season. Their .677 OPS ranks 20th in the league; they own a mere .659 mark over their last 10 games.

Cincinnati is coming off a shaky 4-game home series against the Washington Nationals. The Reds lost 3 of 4 as their pitchers struggled with a 5.25 ERA.

Diamondbacks at Reds projected starters

LHP Madison Bumgarner vs. RHP Hunter Greene

Bumgarner (2-4, 3.31 ERA) is tabbed for his 12th start of the season. He has a 1.20 WHIP, 3.0 BB/9 and 6.1 K/9 through 54 1/3 IP.

Clocked a 6.00 ERA (18 IP, 12 ER) over last 3 starts in May but opened June with a solid effort in 6-0 home loss to Atlanta Braves Wednesday (6 IP, 2 ER)

Greene (2-7, 6.19 ERA) makes his 11th start. The highly-touted rookie has a 1.52 WHIP, 4.5 BB/9 and 12.0 K/9 through 48 IP.

Yielded 9 ER over last 8 2/3 IP over 2 starts

Allowed 2.8 home runs per 9 innings and allowed barrel contact on 12.2% of balls in play

Diamondbacks at Reds odds and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated 1:58 p.m. ET.

Money line: Diamondbacks -105 (bet $105 to win $100) | Reds -115 (bet $115 to win $100)

Diamondbacks -105 (bet $105 to win $100) | Reds -115 (bet $115 to win $100) Run line (RL): Diamondbacks -1.5 (+145) | Reds +1.5 (-180)

Diamondbacks -1.5 (+145) | Reds +1.5 (-180) Over/Under (O/U): 9.5 (O: -125 | U: +100)

Diamondbacks at Reds picks and predictions

Prediction

Reds 6, Diamondbacks 4

BET REDS (-115) with a 0.5-UNIT WAGER – a $100 average bettor should wager $57.50 to profit $50.

In a small sample, the right-handed Greene has been tough on lefty bats, and that’s a key against a left-leaning Arizona batting order. However, Greene has been undone by a high (and somewhat unlucky?) 22.4% home-run rate on fly balls.

Bumgarner has been aided by a hard-to-replicate .235 batting average on balls in play. So, the starter comparison likely overrates the Snakes. Peg the bullpens as being an outright but under-the-radar Cincy advantage.

PASS on Reds +1.5 (-180), which is too much juice.

However, the alternate line of CINCINNATI -1.5 (+165) is a solid price and worth a 0.7-UNIT play.

The Reds – winners of just 18 games overall – are 7-2 across their last 9 series openers.

Enough signals flipping back and forth over this run total. MOVE ALONG, and look for better angles elsewhere. PASS.

