Cincinnati, OH

Arizona Diamondbacks at Cincinnati Reds odds, picks and predictions

By Skip Snow
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u9d9W_0g2Dkh8I00

The Arizona Diamondbacks (26-29) and Cincinnati Reds (18-35) swing into a 4-game set Monday. The contest at Great American Ball Park is slated for a 6:40 p.m. ET first pitch. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Diamondbacks vs. Reds odds with MLB picks and predictions.

Season series: First meeting – Arizona won last year’s season series 5-1 after Cincinnati took the 1st game in extra innings.

The Diamondbacks continue a trip that opened at the Pittsburgh Pirates with a win followed by back-to-back losses. They have scuffled on offense all season. Their .677 OPS ranks 20th in the league; they own a mere .659 mark over their last 10 games.

Cincinnati is coming off a shaky 4-game home series against the Washington Nationals. The Reds lost 3 of 4 as their pitchers struggled with a 5.25 ERA.

Diamondbacks at Reds projected starters

LHP Madison Bumgarner vs. RHP Hunter Greene

Bumgarner (2-4, 3.31 ERA) is tabbed for his 12th start of the season. He has a 1.20 WHIP, 3.0 BB/9 and 6.1 K/9 through 54 1/3 IP.

  • Clocked a 6.00 ERA (18 IP, 12 ER) over last 3 starts in May but opened June with a solid effort in 6-0 home loss to Atlanta Braves Wednesday (6 IP, 2 ER)

Greene (2-7, 6.19 ERA) makes his 11th start. The highly-touted rookie has a 1.52 WHIP, 4.5 BB/9 and 12.0 K/9 through 48 IP.

  • Yielded 9 ER over last 8 2/3 IP over 2 starts
  • Allowed 2.8 home runs per 9 innings and allowed barrel contact on 12.2% of balls in play

Diamondbacks at Reds odds and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated 1:58 p.m. ET.

  • Money line: Diamondbacks -105 (bet $105 to win $100) | Reds -115 (bet $115 to win $100)
  • Run line (RL): Diamondbacks -1.5 (+145) | Reds +1.5 (-180)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 9.5 (O: -125 | U: +100)

Diamondbacks at Reds picks and predictions

Prediction

Reds 6, Diamondbacks 4

BET REDS (-115) with a 0.5-UNIT WAGER – a $100 average bettor should wager $57.50 to profit $50.

In a small sample, the right-handed Greene has been tough on lefty bats, and that’s a key against a left-leaning Arizona batting order. However, Greene has been undone by a high (and somewhat unlucky?) 22.4% home-run rate on fly balls.

Bumgarner has been aided by a hard-to-replicate .235 batting average on balls in play. So, the starter comparison likely overrates the Snakes. Peg the bullpens as being an outright but under-the-radar Cincy advantage.

PASS on Reds +1.5 (-180), which is too much juice.

However, the alternate line of CINCINNATI -1.5 (+165) is a solid price and worth a 0.7-UNIT play.

The Reds – winners of just 18 games overall – are 7-2 across their last 9 series openers.

Enough signals flipping back and forth over this run total. MOVE ALONG, and look for better angles elsewhere. PASS.

Additional MLB coverage:

BaseballPress.com: Your source for every MLB lineup

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

