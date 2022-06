Klarna Bank is playing defense after its CEO stirred controversy by publishing on LinkedIn the names of hundreds of employees the lender had recently laid off. The financial technology company said last week that it would cut about 10% of its roughly 5,000 workers to trim costs after a loss of $487 million last year. On May 30, Klarna CEO Sebastian Siemiatkowski followed up with a LinkedIn post that included a Google spreadsheet listing hundreds of the laid-off workers by name, with the goal of connecting them to recruiters and helping them find new jobs.

BUSINESS ・ 7 DAYS AGO