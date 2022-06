Get excited - Kenny Chesney is finally back in town after a twelve-year absence from Western New York. Tonight, Kenny is bringing his Here And Now 2022 tour to CMAC in Canandaigua, along with fellow country superstar Carly Pearce. The last time he came to town was in June of 2009, so we were way overdue for a spectacular show.

CANANDAIGUA, NY ・ 14 HOURS AGO