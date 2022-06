On Friday, June 3, 2022, at approximately 2:03 am, Arcata Police Officers were dispatched to a shooting in the area of 5200 Carlson Park Drive in Valley West. The adult male victim reported being shot at by an adult male named “Josh.” Upon further investigation APD Officers learned there was a verbal dispute over suspected stolen property between the victim and 31 year old Joshua Lee Harris. The dispute escalated to where Harris shot a handgun at the victim, missing him. There were no reported injuries.

ARCATA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO