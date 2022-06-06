ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. 'understands' Mexican position on Americas summit after boycott -State Dept

 2 days ago
WASHINGTON, June 6 (Reuters) - The United States "understands" Mexico's position on the Summit of the Americas, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Monday after Mexico's president made good on a threat to skip the event because all countries in the Western Hemisphere were not invited.

Price also defended Washington's decision to exclude Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua from the meeting in Los Angeles this week, saying those countries "are not exemplars of democratic governance."

Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk and Simon Lewis Editing by Chris Reese

Comments / 11

Bass Face
1d ago

The USA is the most super corrupt legalized criminal nation on the planet that we vote in over and over and over and over and over again. 💀💀🔥🔥👹👹💩💩

Reply
3
Cesar Chavez
2d ago

VP harris only good to be a seat warmer. and only got the job. cuz she is black. and a woman.

Reply
6
Jonathan Foster
1d ago

Biden forgot to get the Cartels permission to invite Mexico's president. The administration clearly understands why he won't be available.

Reply(1)
2
Related
Reuters

Don't close the embassy, U.S. ambassador tells Russia

LONDON, June 6 (Reuters) - Russia should not close the U.S. embassy despite the crisis triggered by the war in Ukraine because the world's two biggest nuclear powers must continue to talk, the U.S. ambassador to Moscow was quoted as saying on Monday. President Vladimir Putin has cast the invasion...
