These 18 Oregon counties are at medium risk for COVID, CDC says
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — There are now 18 Oregon counties listed at medium risk for COVID-19, according to the CDC’s metrics for community risk level.
The metrics, which are listed on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 data tracker map, were updated on Thursday, June 2.
The counties are:
- Multnomah
- Columbia
- Washington
- Clackamas
- Hood River
- Marion
- Polk
- Benton
- Lane
- Coos
- Curry
- Deschutes
- Crook
- Wasco
- Wallowa
- Union
- Baker
- Malheur
The rest of Oregon’s 36 counties are currently listed at “low.” There are currently no counties in Oregon listed at “high.”
A county's community risk level is determined by the number of new COVID-19 cases, hospital admissions and the number of hospital beds filled with COVID patients, according to the federal health agency.
According to the CDC, when a county is at a "medium" risk level, it recommends residents staying up-to-date on COVID-19 vaccinations, to get tested if they have symptoms, to wear a mask if they're presenting symptoms, have a positive test or have exposure to someone who does have COVID-19. The CDC also recommends wearing a mask on public transportation within these counties, and to wear a mask at any time as an additional precaution.
