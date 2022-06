Submitted by Diane Bausman, Executive Director Blackhawk Waterways. June 10th is Food Truck Friday at the RB&W Park in Rock Falls starting at 11:30 am and running until 9 pm. Enjoy the view of the Rock River and the sculptures while enjoying lunch, dinner, or a snack from one of our many food trucks. There will also be vendors, and entertainment throughout the day! The band ‘3 Day Rain’ will be performing live. Follow the Food Truck Fridays FB page for details.

ROCK FALLS, IL ・ 23 HOURS AGO