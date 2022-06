Nursing homes across the U.S. are facing a crisis, as acute staffing shortages may force many to close. A new survey suggests that 73 percent of nursing home operators worry staffing shortages may force them to close, while 76 percent say they can’t afford to offer the competitive wages necessary to be fully staffed. The survey, which also found one in six nursing homes are limiting new admissions due to staffing shortages, was conducted by the American Health Care Association, a trade group that represents more than 14,000 nursing homes and other long term care facilities.

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 1 DAY AGO