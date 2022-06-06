'Wizard Of Oz' in theaters tonight to commemorate Judy Garland's 100th birthday

It’s been a while since we’ve seen new footage from Elvis, the upcoming Baz Luhrmann biopic that centers around the king of rock ‘n roll. The first trailer was released back in mid-February, but as the movie’s release date approaches, we can finally look forward to getting more sneak peeks at Austin Butler as the title character. The story is set to span 20 years across Elvis Presley’s life and career, and provide a closer look at the icon’s complicated relationship with his manager Tom Parker (Tom Hanks).

