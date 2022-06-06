ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Museums

Traub Lieberman relocates to James Museum building

stpetecatalyst.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJune 6, 2022 - Traub Lieberman has relocated its office to the James Museum of Western and Wildlife Art building. “As our...

stpetecatalyst.com

The Independent

Masterpiece worth £255,000 found on wall of empty London bungalow

A masterpiece oil painting found hanging on the wall of an empty bungalow in north London has sold for more than a quarter of a million pounds at auction.The Depiction of the Madonna and Child by Filippino Lippi, a student of Boticelli, was painted in the fifteenth century.It had hung inconspicuously on the wall of a house in Enfield for years, with its owner unaware it was worth a fortune. A 90-year-old woman with dementia, who has not been named, owns the painting after her father gave it to her more than 30 years ago.She has been living in a...
ENTERTAINMENT
Motorious

5 Must See Car Museums In North America

America’s love of the automobile spans many decades, centuries, and generations. Car museums connect the past, present, and future of the automobile. Some of them specialize in specific time periods, while others focus on niche classes. Regardless, there’s a car museum for every enthusiasts, here’s our bucket list recommendations.
MUSEUMS
ARTnews

What Exactly Is a ‘Museum of the Future’?

Click here to read the full article. In one of the galleries in Dubai’s recently opened Museum of Future, near the beginning of its futuristic displays, flickers in lavender-green neon the ancient Chinese proverb, written in three languages, Arabic, English, and Mandarin: “The ancestors plant the trees / the descendants enjoy the shade.” The writing on the wall is literally and figuratively clear. Given the multiple pressing challenges our planet faces today, it becomes all the more paramount for the present generation to acknowledge and address these mounting crises to safeguard the planet for future ones. It’s a task that no...
VISUAL ART
ARTnews

Selfie-Taking Tourist at Madrid’s Reina Sofía Museum Rips Off Part of Artwork

Click here to read the full article. A Italian tourist at the Museo Reina Sofía in Madrid damaged an artwork last week when she tripped while trying to take a selfie with the work. Alberto Sánchez’s ballet set for La romería de los cornudos (The Pilgrimage of Cuckolds), 1933, was reportedly torn in one part by the tourist who fell on the work, according to the Spanish newspaper ABC. As she fell, she grabbed hold of the piece and ripped part of its wallpaper. The Pilgrimage of Cuckolds was originally created as a set for the eponymous one-act ballet written by Federico García...
VISUAL ART
Tom James
Robb Report

Newport, Rhode Island, Is Having a Moment: 8 Ways to Celebrate Its New Gilded Age

Click here to read the full article. The self-proclaimed sailing capital of the world, yacht-filled Newport, Rhode Island, proves a perennially popular summertime destination. It got its sybaritic start a couple centuries ago as a relatively easy, and relatively cool, seaside escape for American aristocrats seeking a break from stifling Northeastern and Southern city summers. And it quickly became the destination for fine-weather Gilded Age fun. The boldest of bold-faced names, from Astors to Vanderbilts, built seasonal coastal “cottages” (read: palatial mansions) here, the better to enjoy the boating, beaches and glam balls of the social scene. Recently, the town has...
NEWPORT, RI
stpetecatalyst.com

Libraries loaning WiFi hotspots to card holders

June 6, 2022 - The St. Petersburg Library System has begun loaning WiFi hotspots to library card holders, as a means of promoting access to online information, resources and culture. Hotspots can be borrowed for up to 14 days at a time; they must be returned to the same library branch circulation desk. Click here for details on the "WiFi on the Go" program.
POLITICS
veranda.com

Designer Cliff Fong Calls This Walnut Sculpture an Instant Heirloom

French American artist Louise Bourgeois, American craftsman Wendell Castle, and Romanian sculptor Constantin Brancusi feel like kindred spirits to the artisan behind interior designer Cliff Fong's choice of Instant Heirloom. Based in Los Angeles, Fong is known for his modern, sophisticated aesthetic, which unites a mix of collected, curated pieces. Our VERANDA team called on the principal of Matte Blacke Inc. to select a new piece that he deems heirloom-worthy—and why it’s deserving of being passed down from one generation to the next.
LOS ANGELES, CA
stpetecatalyst.com

New Asian fusion concept to debut inside Station House

The group behind some of the trendiest restaurants in St. Pete will debut its latest concept inside Station House this summer. St. Petersburg-based restaurant management firm Hunger Thirst Group, which is behind the Parc and Rec, No Vacancy, Dirty Laundry and The Avenue concepts, will open its new Asian fusion restaurant Good Fortune on the ground floor of the Station House at 260 1st Ave. S.
RESTAURANTS
hypebeast.com

Billionaire to Auction His Jeff Koons Sculpture in Aid of Ukraine

The artwork is estimated to fetch roughly $12.6m USD. Over the past three months, artists and creatives from around the world have rallied in support of Ukraine amidst Russia’s invasion. Ukranian billionaire and philanthropist Victor Pinchuk and his wife Olena have joined efforts by announcing that they will auction off a sculpture by Jeff Koons at Christie’s 20th/21st Century Art sale.
VISUAL ART
stpetecatalyst.com

St. Petersburg hosts hurricane webinar

June 7, 2022 - The City of St. Petersburg is hosting a citywide hurricane preparedness webinar Tuesday night, from 6:30 p.m. until 8 p.m. Councilmember Brandi Gabbard will moderate a discussion with a panel of administrators and directors. Residents can watch live on St. Pete TV or by visiting the Zoom link here. The city website will also air the meeting throughout the hurricane season. For more storm preparation information, visit StPetePrepares.com.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
The Independent

Tate returning Francis Bacon archive after researchers raise ‘credible doubts’

The Tate is returning an archive of documents and sketches purportedly from the studio of Francis Bacon, saying its researchers raised “credible doubts about the nature and quality of the material”.Donated in 2004 by Barry Joule, a close friend of the artist, the collection includes almost 1,000 items and was reportedly valued at £20 million at the time of acquisition.As first reported by The Art Newspaper, a statement from the Tate said the gallery had offered the material back to Mr Joule after concluding it “does not lend itself to any significant exhibition”.The entire gift has also been researched by...
MUSEUMS
BBC

Dartmoor National Park's 'beauty to be promoted' in exhibitions

A collection of photographs and poems are to go on display to "promote Dartmoor's beauty". Two free exhibitions will be held at The National Park Visitor Centre in Princetown in the hope they will improve understanding of the moor's "special qualities". The events will showcase a 25-year collaboration between photographer...
LIFESTYLE
stpetecatalyst.com

PIE breaks monthly record

June 8, 2022 - St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport (PIE) continues to set new milestones, recording the busiest May in its history. On Wednesday, PIE announced that 221,004 passengers utilized the airport last month, a 38% increase over May 2021. For the year, ridership at the airport is up 44%. PIE recently welcomed 3 Daughters Brewing to the facility, and the airport now serves 65 non-stop destinations.
CLEARWATER, FL
Slipped Disc

Departing concertmaster: Israel is no place for a musician to make a living

The Israel Philharmonic concertmaster David Radzyinski, newly appointed to the Cleveland Orchestra, has giving a hard-hitting interview to Goel Pinto on Kan-tarbut criticising the miserable salaries paid to musicians. ‘Orchestras in Israel don’t have enough support from the Government,’ he says. ‘There are people who come to work...
CLEVELAND, OH
ARTnews

Tate to Deaccession Francis Bacon Archive Over Authenticity Concerns

Click here to read the full article. In an unexpected turn, the Tate announced Wednesday that it will deaccession a vast archive of materials from Francis Bacon’s estate donated by a close confidant of the Irish-born painter, after researchers raised questions about the gifts’ authenticity.  The move comes just two months after Barry Joule, a British man who befriended Bacon in 1978 while living in London, rescinded his initial plan to donate another group of works to the museum after it failed to exhibit the disputed archive, which he donated nearly two decades ago. Joule, who is said to have been...
MUSEUMS

