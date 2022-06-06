ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man sentenced to 15 years for rape, sexual abuse of teenagers

By Hailey Dunn
 2 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Washington County judge sentenced a 28-year-old man Monday to 15 years in prison for rape and multiple counts of sexual abuse of several teenagers.

According to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office, Darby Jay Martin pleaded guilty to first-degree rape, first-degree sexual abuse, second-degree sexual abuse, using a child in display of sexually explicit conduct and two counts of first-degree unlawful delivery of a schedule I controlled substance to a minor.

Pedestrian hit, dies on I-84 in NE Portland

Officials say one of the victims told investigators Darby took her and her cousin to his house, gave both teens LSD and then sexually assaulted one of them.

That reporting victim told investigators Darby was also sexually involved with a different teenager.

After talking with the third victim, investigators learned of two more teenagers that experienced similar behavior from Martin, according to the DA’s office

The DA’s office commended the victim’s bravery for coming forward, and helping convict Martin.

