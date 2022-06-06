ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, NC

Wayne Co. farmer can buy a home after $200,000 win

By NC Education Lottery
WNCT
WNCT
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=141Vu6_0g2Dh0Z300

RALEIGH, N.C. – Jose Ponce Rodriguez of Dudley said a dream of buying a home now can become a reality after he bought a $5 scratch-off and won a $200,000 prize.

“I’ve been planning to buy a home and now we have an opportunity to actually do it,” Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez, a 27-year-old farmer, bought his lucky Cash Payout ticket from Mount Olive Mobile & Tobacco on North Breazeale Avenue in Mount Olive.

“When I saw the prize I just stood for a while looking at it,” Rodriguez said. “I kept saying to myself ‘Is this real?’”

Rodriguez said he wanted to tell his wife the good news as soon as he could.

“I showed her the ticket when I got home and she just started laughing,” Rodriguez said. “She couldn’t believe it was really true.”

Rodriguez arrived at lottery headquarters Friday to collect his prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $142,021.

He said in addition to buying a house he would like to help out some family members as well.

Cash Payout debuted in May with five $200,000 prizes. Three $200,000 prizes remain to be claimed.

Ticket sales from scratch-off games make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $900 million per year for education. The state provided $24 million in grants, using money raised by the lottery, to help Wayne County build the new Fremont Elementary School.

For details on other ways Wayne County benefits from lottery funds, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

Town Common to hold a Natural Disaster Resource Expo

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – An expo with valuable information to help you in a natural disaster will be available in Greenville. On June 11 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Association of Mexicans in North Carolina is holding the Eastern North Carolina Natural Disaster Resource Expo to teach the public about being storm prepared. […]
GREENVILLE, NC
cbs17

Severe thunderstorm warning issued across central NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued across central North Carolina. The latest update from the National Weather Service in Raleigh as of 6:42 p.m. has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for:. Northeastern Harnett County;. Northeastern Lee County;. Wake County;. Central Johnston County;. Southeastern Chatham...
RALEIGH, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mount Olive, NC
Wayne County, NC
Business
Wayne County, NC
Sports
County
Wayne County, NC
City
Raleigh, NC
City
Dudley, NC
justshortofcrazy.com

Dine with Ghosts at the Country Squire in Warsaw, NC

Located in rural Duplin County, NC, the Country Squire Restaurant, Winery and Inn throws old-world charm vibes in the best of ways. You’ll find the Country Squire just off the highway on your way to North Topsail Beach and/or Swansboro. It’s definitely a stop you’ll want to make on...
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC
WNCT

NC woman becomes ‘cheese-rolling champion of the world’

(WGHP) — A recent NC State University graduate became the world cheese-rolling champion in England on Sunday, according to a statement released by the university. Abby Lampe, 21, of Smithfield, woke up on Monday to find a video of her winning the women’s division of the 2022 Cooper’s Hill Cheese-Rolling and Wake near Gloucester, England, […]
LIFESTYLE
jocoreport.com

Smithfield Approves Largest Residential Development In Town History

SMITHFIELD – Tuesday night, the Town of Smithfield approved the largest residential development in town history. The development is so large it will require a new fire station and potentially a new police substation. In a 6-to-0 vote, the council approved Woodleaf, a 2,005 unit community on Mallard Road,...
SMITHFIELD, NC
WRAL News

One killed in crash on US-64 in Nash County

Spring Hope, N.C. — One person was killed in a Wednesday afternoon crash on U.S. Highway 64 eastbound in Nash County. The crash happened around 4:15 p.m. near Tant Road in Spring Hope. WRAL News also saw one person being taken to a helicopter. The road was expected to...
NASH COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile#Wayne Co#Fremont Elementary School
WNCT

NC Lt. Gov. Robinson fires back at critics of ‘called to be led by men’ comment, says mother is ‘greatest hero’

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – Greensboro native Mark Robinson released a video response on Wednesday after recent comments he made at a Charlotte church drew criticism. Robinson, the Republican lieutenant governor of North Carolina, was accused by critics of targeting a woman’s role based on his religious beliefs. Speaking on May 23 at Freedom House, a large church with […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
cbs17

Job Alert: US Army offering signing bonuses

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — If you are looking to enlist, the U.S. Army is offering some big signing bonuses. If you agree to ship out to basic training in 30 days, and sign a four-year contract, then you could get a $25,000 signing bonus. The Quick Ship bonus is...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Raleigh police swarm Days Inn south of downtown

Raleigh, N.C. — A large police presence was evident Tuesday afternoon outside a Days Inn hotel south of downtown Raleigh. The parking lot of the hotel, at 3901 S. Wilmington St., was filled with police vehicles and officers, and a section was cordoned off by crime scene tape. Police...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

'Nothing to show for it': GoTriangle leaders expected to explain how $157 million was spent on failed Durham-Orange Light Rail project

Durham, N.C. — GoTriangle leaders on Thursday are expected to explain how they spent more than $157 million taxpayer dollars on the failed Durham-Orange Light Rail project. Durham Mayor Elaine O’Neal requested the presentation before the city council because even though the light rail failed years ago, she believes the public still needs answers.
DURHAM, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Sports
WNCT

Farmville library offering fun summer activities

FARMVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Farmville’s library is offering some fun activities for children this summer. The Farmville Public Library earned a $5,000 grant from the Bergeron Trust. That money is used for new play equipment, stem kits and much more. Librarians there said this summer is all about the oceans and planned activities are themed […]
FARMVILLE, NC
WNCT

Local program helps business owners share one location to serve customers

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A unique sense of sharing has enabled three businesses to bring all types of food together at one location. Greenville’s Gold Post Cafe is home to three different cooks underneath a special program that aims to assist local business owners that want to establish themselves in this community. The business owners […]
GREENVILLE, NC
jocoreport.com

Chip Crumpler Selected As Wayne County Manager

GOLDSBORO – The Wayne County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to appoint Assistant County Manager Chip Crumpler to the county manager position after Craig Honeycutt’s departure at the end of the month. Crumpler will begin at midnight on June 30, 2022 and his annual salary will be $177,500. The Board began the search for a county manager after Honeycutt announced his resignation last month.
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Facebook parent company Meta is coming to Durham, report says

DURHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — North Carolinians love social media more than any other state, according to a study, and it looks like social media—or at least Meta—might just love the state back. On Monday, WRAL reported that the company Meta, headed by CEO Mark Zuckerberg, has laid out plans for a “significant presence” in Durham […]
DURHAM, NC
WNCT

WNCT

24K+
Followers
15K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy