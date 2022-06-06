Interstate 90 eastbound reopens following semi rollover
The eastbound lane of I-90 in Erie has reopened following a tractor trailer crash.
The westbound lane restriction of I-90 was also lifted earlier on Monday.
Motorists can check the conditions on major roadways here.
The eastbound lane was closed from exit 3 at Route 6N to Exit 9 at Route 18 starting at 11:26 a.m., according to a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation news release.
Initial calls about the rollover went out at about 10:20 a.m. near mile marker 4 before the West Springfield exit.
