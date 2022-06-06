ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ultra-Rare Mazda Miata Coupe Is One Of Just 200 Ever Made

By Gerhard Horn
CarBuzz.com
CarBuzz.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Mazda Miata has never been available with a fixed roof until the ND RF came along, right? Wrong. As it turns out, the first Miata with a fixed roof was introduced in the early 2000s. Only available in Japan, it was confusingly called the Roadster Coupe (aren't those two vastly...

