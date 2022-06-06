ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Uber Eats driver dragged, vehicle stolen in Akron

By Claire Geary, Bob Jones
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=205hkG_0g2DffyX00

A 23-year-old Uber Eats driver was injured when she was dragged as her car was being stolen by a woman in Akron on Saturday afternoon, according to police.

The victim, identified as Sam Gillman, was in the middle of a delivery to the 700 block of Rocky Brook Drive at about 4:20 p.m., according to Lt. Michael Miller with Akron Police Department. She left her keys inside the 2008 Chevy Impala unattended in a nearby parking lot.

“She got out of the car, walked feet to the door and back," said Miller. “And in that small window of time, someone chose to victimize her.”

As Gillman was returning to her car, she saw a woman sitting in the driver's seat. Gillman reached for the door handle, and the thief began driving the vehicle, dragging the victim roughly 50 feet, police said.

"I grabbed a hold of the door and started banging on my window saying 'Get out of car. This is my car. Get out,"" Gillman said. "I scraped my arm on the cement and then this (right) hand went underneath and the back tire ran over my hand. I thought I was going to leave my children motherless."

“I put myself in that young lady’s shoes,” said Miller. “My natural instinct would have been to try to prevent that too, to stop the person from leaving… It couldn’t be more frightening for her.”

Gillman had injuries to her arm and possibly a broken wrist, and was taken by a relative to Summa Akron City Hospital.

Bob Jones
Wrist injury sustained during the robbery.

The victim's vehicle was recovered a few hours later in the same apartment complex.

The alleged car thief is described as a young woman who was last seen wearing a headscarf and a black shirt.

Miller advised other drivers to be cautious and aware of their surroundings.

“Be aware of your surroundings as you pull up and as you’re returning to get back to your delivery vehicle to leave," Miller said. “I think it is important if anything makes the hair on your arm stand up or you get any type of instinct… I don’t think it’s wrong to suggest not completing the process and back out so they’re not impacted."

No arrests have been made in connection with the robbery and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should call Akron police at 330-375-2490.

