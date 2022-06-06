Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Butler, Clermont, Hamilton by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-08 17:47:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-08 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. To report severe weather, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Darke; Miami; Montgomery The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southeastern Darke County in west central Ohio Northwestern Montgomery County in west central Ohio Central Miami County in west central Ohio * Until 615 PM EDT. * At 546 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near West Milton, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Dayton, Huber Heights, Troy, Vandalia, Tipp City, West Milton, Pleasant Hill, Clayton, Union, Phillipsburg, Laura, Pitsburg, Potsdam, Casstown, Ludlow Falls, Ginghamsburg, Phoneton, Haven View, Brandt and Dayton International Airport. This includes I-75 in Ohio between mile markers 64 and 77. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

DARKE COUNTY, OH ・ 16 HOURS AGO