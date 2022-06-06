ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Global Cystoid Macular Edema Market [2022] Remarkable Mainly as a Proof of the Growth With Covid-19 Status : EMMES, Fovea Pharmaceuticals, Icon Bioscience

The Global Cystoid Macular Edema Market, valued at USD xx. x Billion in the year 2021 has been witnessing unprecedented growth in the last few years on the back of growing environmental concerns, growing government support, rapid urbanization, and growing market demand. These factors will drive the Cystoid Macular Edema Market...

The Associated Press

AnHeart Therapeutics and Innovent Biologics Present Updated Phase 2 Efficacy and Safety Data of Taletrectinib (ROS1 Inhibitor) at ASCO 2022

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 6, 2022-- AnHeart Therapeutics (“AnHeart”), a clinical-stage global biopharmaceutical company committed to developing novel precision oncology therapeutics, and Innovent Biologics, Inc. (“Innovent”) (HKEX: 01801), a world-class biopharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures and commercializes high-quality medicines for the treatment of oncology, autoimmune, metabolic, ophthalmology and other major diseases, jointly announced today updated efficacy and safety data from the Phase 2 TRUST clinical trial of taletrectinib in patients with ROS1-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), at the 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

ASCO 2022 | Ascentage Pharma Releases Updated Results Demonstrating the Therapeutic Potential of Alrizomadlin (APG-115) plus Pembrolizumab in Patients with Solid Tumors who Progressed on Immunotherapies

SUZHOU, China, and ROCKVILLE, Md., June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- scentage Pharma (6855.HK), a global biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing novel therapies for cancers, chronic hepatitis B (CHB), and age-related diseases, today announced that it has released the updated results from a Phase II study of the MDM2-p53 inhibitor alrizomadlin (APG-115) plus pembrolizumab in adults and children with various solid tumors in a Poster Discussion session at the 58th American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Daily Mail

Doctors are left stunned after cancer 'disappears' for EVERY patient in drug trial - raising hopes treatment is 'tip of the iceberg' and can be used to help people fighting other forms of the disease

A new colorectal cancer drug has shocked researchers with how effective it is against the highly dangerous disease, after it virtually cured every member of a clinical trial. Dostarlimab, a monoclonal antibody drug that is already approved to treat endometrial cancer in the UK, smashed expectations in a trial at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York.
CANCER
scitechdaily.com

mRNA COVID-19 Vaccines – Like Pfizer and Moderna – Work Better Against Variants of Concern

A comparison of four COVID-19 vaccinations shows that messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines — Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna — perform better against the World Health Organization (WHO)’s variants of concern (VOCs) than viral vector vaccines — AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson (J&J)/Janssen. Although they all effectively prevent severe disease by VOCs, the research, publishingtoday (May 17th, 2022) in the open access journal PLOS Medicine, suggests that people receiving a viral vector vaccine are more vulnerable to infection by new variants.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Benzinga

Pfizer's Combo Therapy For Fatty Liver Disease Gets FDA Fast Track Status

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted Fast Track designation to Pfizer’s PFE Ervogastat/Clesacostat Combination therapy for the treatment of Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH). The Ervogastat/Clesacostat combination is being investigated in an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating the impact of treatment on resolution of NASH or improvement in...
HEALTH
CBS San Francisco

Woman gets 3D printed ear transplant made of her own cells

In what the company is calling a "groundbreaking reconstructive procedure," 3DBio Therapeutics has transplanted a 3D-printed ear made of living cells. The reconstruction is the first in-human phase of the clinical trial for the implant, called AuriNovo, and appears to be the first 3D-printed implant made of living tissues.The implant is specifically for patients with microtia, a rare congenital ailment where the outer ear is either underdeveloped or doesn't exist at all. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it's hard to estimate just how many people are impacted because of the range of the ailment varies, but...
HEALTH
biospace.com

AstraZeneca’s Evusheld Successfully Prevents Progression to Severe COVID-19

Evusheld is reportedly providing good immune against severe COVID-19. (Leon Neal/Getty Images) AstraZeneca announced Wednesday that the results of its Tackle Phase III trial of Evusheld (tixagevimab and cilgavimab, formerly AZD7442) for the early outpatient treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19 have been published in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine. Results of the trial showed that Evusheld protected against progression to severe COVID-19 or death - from any cause - compared to placebo.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
contagionlive.com

FDA Approves MMR Vaccine for Individuals 12 months of Age and Older

GSK’s Priorix MMR vaccine received the federal agency’s approval which was based from data of 6 clinical trials evaluating its safety. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved GSK’s measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine, Priorix, for individuals 12 months of age and older. “We’re proud...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Nature.com

Assessment of liver cirrhosis severity with extracellular volume fraction MRI

We aimedÂ to investigate the diagnostic utilityÂ of MRI extracellular volume fraction (ECV) for the assessment of liver cirrhosis severity as defined by Child"“Pugh class. In this retrospective study, 90 patients (68 cirrhotic patients and 22 controls), who underwent multiparametric liver MRI, were identified. Hepatic T1 relaxation times and ECV were assessed. Clinical scores of liver disease severity were calculated. One-way analysis of variance (ANOVA) followed by Tukey's multiple comparison test, Spearman's correlation coefficient, and receiver operating characteristic (ROC) analysis were used for statisticalÂ analysis. In cirrhotic patients, hepatic native T1 increased depending on Child"“Pugh class (620.5"‰Â±"‰78.9Â ms (Child A) vs. 666.6"‰Â±"‰73.4Â ms (Child B) vs. 828.4"‰Â±"‰91.2Â ms (Child C), P"‰<"‰0.001). ECV was higher in cirrhotic patients compared to the controls (40.1"‰Â±"‰11.9% vs. 25.9"‰Â±"‰4.5%, P"‰<"‰0.001) and increased depending of Child"“Pugh class (33.3"‰Â±"‰6.0% (Child A) vs. 39.6"‰Â±"‰4.9% (Child B) vs. 52.8"‰Â±"‰1.2% (Child C), P"‰<"‰0.001). ECV correlated with Child"“Pugh score (r"‰="‰0.64, P"‰<"‰0.001). ECV allowed differentiating between Child"“Pugh classes A and B, and B and C with an AUC of 0.785 and 0.944Â (P"‰<"‰0.001, respectively). The diagnostic performance of ECV for differentiating between Child"“Pugh classes A and B, and B and C was higher compared to hepatic native T1 (AUC: 0.651 and 0.910) and MELD score (AUC: 0.740 and 0.795)Â (P"‰<"‰0.05, respectively). MRI-derivedÂ ECV correlated with Child"“Pugh score andÂ had a high diagnostic performance for theÂ discrimination of differentÂ Child"“Pugh classes. ECV might become a valuable non-invasive biomarker for the assessment of liver cirrhosis severity.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
AOL Corp

FDA advisory committee recommends Novavax vaccine for use in adults

The FDA's vaccine advisory committee voted in favor of Novavax's (NVAX) COVID-19 vaccine for use in adults, paving the way for the company to get its first product authorized in the U.S. But the day-long meeting raised a number of concerns presented by Novavax's late entry to the vaccine field.
INDUSTRY
UPI News

'Canada's Drag Race: Canada Versus the World' series in the works

June 9 (UPI) -- World of Wonder is developing a new series in the RuPaul's Drag Race franchise. The production company announced in a press release Thursday that Canada's Drag Race: Canada Versus the World is in the works. Canada vs the World will see Canada play host to fan-favorite...
Nature.com

Pharmacokinetics, mass balance, and metabolism of [C]TPN171, a novel PDE5 inhibitor, in humans for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension

TPN171 is a novel phosphodiesterase-5 (PDE5) inhibitor used to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and erectile dysfunction (ED), which currently is undergoing phase II clinical trials in China. In this single-center, single-dose, nonrandomized, and open design study, radiolabeled [14C]TPN171 was used to investigate the metabolic mechanism, pharmacokinetic characteristics, and clearance pathways of TPN171 in 6 healthy Chinese male volunteers. Each volunteer was administered a single oral suspension of 10"‰mg (100"‰Î¼Ci) of [14C]TPN171. We found that TPN171 was absorbed rapidly in humans with a peak time (Tmax) of 0.667"‰h and a half-life (t1/2) of approximately 9.89"‰h in plasma. Excretion of radiopharmaceutical-related components was collected 216"‰h after administration, accounting for 95.21% of the dose (46.61% in urine and 48.60% in feces). TPN171 underwent extensive metabolism in humans. Twenty-two metabolites were detected in human plasma, urine, and feces using a radioactive detector combined with a high-resolution mass spectrometer. According to radiochromatograms, a glucuronide metabolite of O-dealkylated TPN171 exceeded 10% of the total drug-related components in human plasma. However, according to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) guidelines, no further tests are needed to evaluate the safety of this metabolite because it is a phase II metabolite, but the compound is still worthy of attention. The main metabolic biotransformation of TPN171 was mono-oxidation (hydroxylation and N-oxidation), dehydrogenation, N-dealkylation, O-dealkylation, amide hydrolysis, glucuronidation, and acetylation. Cytochrome P450 3A4 (CYP3A4) mainly catalyzed the formation of metabolites, and CYP2E1 and CYP2D6 were involved in the oxidative metabolism of TPN171 to a lesser extent. According to the incubation data, M1 was mainly metabolized to M1G by UDP-glucuronosyltransferase 1A9 (UGT1A9), followed by UGT1A7 and UGT1A10.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Waning effectiveness of the third dose of the BNT162b2 mRNA COVID-19 vaccine

The duration of protection of the third (booster) dose of the BioNTech/Pfizer BNT162b2 mRNA Coronavirus Disease 2019 vaccine has been the subject of recent investigations, as global discussions around the necessity and effectiveness of a fourth dose are already underway. By conducting a retrospective study implementing a test-negative case-control design, analyzing 546,924 PCR tests performed throughout January 2022 by 389,265 persons who received at least two doses, we find that the effectiveness in each month-since-vaccination decreases significantly. Compared to those vaccinated five months prior to the outcome period, on August 2021, relative protection against infection waned from 53.4% a month after vaccination to 16.5% three months after vaccination. These results suggest that there is a significant waning of vaccine effectiveness against the Omicron variant of the third dose of the BNT162b2 vaccine within a few months after administration. Additional information could assist to comprehensively estimate the effectiveness of the three-dose-strategy.
PUBLIC HEALTH

