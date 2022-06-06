ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Heat to intensify with very little rain

By Todd Warren
KTAL
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRain will be possible for the next several days but most of the area will stay dry. It will get gradually hotter this week with our next best chance of rain early this weekend. Next week is once again looking hot and dry. A gradual warming trend: The ArkLaTex...

www.arklatexhomepage.com

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Severe weather headed our way Sunday night

Tonight mostly cloudy skies with lows into the 60s. A few scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible overnight. Patchy dense fog could develop after midnight and impact your early Sunday morning drive. Sunday will be hot with highs into the upper 80s under partly cloudy skies. However, things could turn...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 6/8 Wednesday forecast

Alerts: Yellow Alert for late tonight into tomorrow morning for downpours/heavy rain that could lead to some flooding.Other advisories: High rip current risk today at NY beaches.Forecast: Today we'll see morning clouds give way to sun with highs in the low 80s. Another round of showers pushes through late tonight into tomorrow morning. The main concern will be downpours that could lead to some flooding/flash flooding during the morning commute. For the remainder of the day, expect clearing skies with highs near 80. As for Friday, we'll see mostly to partly sunny skies and highs around 80.Looking Ahead: We'll see more clouds in the mix on Saturday with showers likely. It will be a little cooler, too, with highs in the low to mid 70s. As for Sunday, it looks like the less active half of the weekend with only a slight chance of showers and highs in the 70s. 
ENVIRONMENT
KEYC

TORNADO WATCH: Severe storms this afternoon & evening

Another hot, humid day tomorrow will lead to more potential severe storms late tomorrow and tomorrow night. After the storms exit tomorrow night, cooler and drier air will move in, bringing us a very pleasant, springlike weekend. Thursday will be even warmer and just as humid as Wednesday. Highs will...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Americans warned to stay indoors this weekend as intense heat wave approaches: ‘This will impact everyone’

Residents of some western states may see intense heat this weekend, with temperatures forecasted to reach far above 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 C).The heat wave is expected to hit parts of Arizona, California and Nevada especially hard — including the cities of Phoenix, Las Vegas and Sacramento.The National Weather Service (NWS) office in Sacramento warns everyone to be prepared for dangerous heat conditions. “This heat will impact everyone, not just those sensitive to heat risk!” the agency said in a tweet.An “extreme heat watch” has been issued for southern Arizona and nearby parts of California. Isolated areas, inlcuding around Phoenix,...
ARIZONA STATE
Weather
Environment
Google
natureworldnews.com

Atmospheric River May Bring a Series of Rain to Drizzle the Northeastern States

As of late, millions of people across the Northeast have been enjoying stretches of dry, seasonable weather with low humidity and few afternoon thunderstorms. According to AccuWeather, a series of storm systems will stop the pleasant weather this week, with rain starting to fall in some locations on Tuesday. Rainy...
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

Now that Alex is all but gone, when might the next tropical storm develop?

The warm waters near Central America will remain a prime zone for potential tropical activity over the next couple of weeks, AccuWeather meteorologists say. The first week of the Atlantic hurricane season yielded the first tropical storm of the season when Alex formed early Sunday morning. The system continued to strengthen, eventually producing maximum sustained winds of 70 mph east of Florida Sunday night, just 4 mph below the minimum threshold of a Category 1 hurricane.
FLORIDA STATE

