MoonPay, the cryptocurrency payment service, is expanding its NFT beta concierge service. The two new staff members include the former Meta creator partnership lead for North America. In recent months, MoonPay has signalled its intention to build on the ‘celebrity service’. Now, with the new team, we are beginning to see how this will shape up. The beta NFT concierge service was introduced last year and has been quite successful so far.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO