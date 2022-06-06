Sun Prairie Farmers Market hosts Dairy Day
Photos by Chris Mertes
Despite wet and chilly conditions, Sun Prairie area shoppers turned out Saturday June 4, for Dairy Day at the Sun Prairie Farmers Market in downtown Sun Prairie. Sarah Wells from Wells Farms and the manager of the Sun Prairie Farmers Market (top photo) smiled as a boy rubbed up against her chalk menu board. At another booth, visitors could shake buttermilk into butter (middle photo) or purchase plants, as Peter Klein did (second from bottom photo). Musician Ed Ford (bottom photo) also performed during the market, which was scheduled to host an appearance from Alice in Dairyland as well.
