Sun Prairie Farmers Market hosts Dairy Day

Zillow Gone Wild has landed on a $4.25 million mansion on the lake in Madison, WI. The mansion is 5 beds, 6 baths and it's clearly nothing I'll be able to afford in this lifetime. But the best part: it has a slide. That's how you get downstairs in this household. A slide. There's a spiral staircase right next to it (which actually looks pretty artistic, scroll down to see those pics) but I would definitely always slide.

MADISON, WI ・ 21 HOURS AGO