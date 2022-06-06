ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pelicans’ Luis Devers named Cubs organization pitcher of the month

By Chris Parks
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 2 days ago

CHICAGO (WBTW) – The Chicago Cubs today named Single-A Myrtle Beach Pelicans right-handed pitcher Luis Devers the club’s minor league pitcher of the month.

Devers, 22, went 4-1 with a 1.48 ERA and 28 strikeouts while holding opponents to a .176 average (15-for-85) in five starts in May for Myrtle Beach. He finished the month with 15.0-straight scoreless innings in his last three starts.

The six-foot, three-inch Devers owns a career 13-17 record with a 2.80 ERA (68 ER/218.1 IP) with 213 strikeouts in 53 minor league games (48 starts) in parts of five professional seasons, all with the Cubs organization.

The Pelicans are off today and will begin a 6-game set at the Carolina Mudcats on Tuesday night in Zebulon, NC.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

