PUT-IN-BAY, Ohio (WTVG) - Today I’m on the Miller Ferry headed to South Bass Island for a day at the bay. We’re hitting an island tradition: Frosty Bar or Frosty’s. Frosty’s has been open since 1949. They’re known for their pizza. Check out the chicken, brie, arugula, and sun-dried pizza, along with a traditional pepperoni.

PUT-IN-BAY, OH ・ 14 HOURS AGO