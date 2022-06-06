[UPDATE with Photos] Trailer on Fire Northwest of Arcata

Local election highlights, an empty bomb threat rattled Loleta Elementary just before summer break, the new bakery Patches’ Pastries in Ferndale promotes trans visibility, Eureka export Jake Hanson is battling to again make the Green Bay Packers roster, local-university export and TV personality Doug Thron has been rescuing pets in Ukraine, cannabis busts in Southern Humboldt, the solar microgrid by our main airport is inspiring similar setups, local export Hailey Dolcini was key in making Texas runners up for a national softball title, upcoming event suggestions, and more.
