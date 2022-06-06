ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

[UPDATE with Photos] Trailer on Fire Northwest of Arcata

By Kym Kemp
kymkemp.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn unoccupied, single-wide mobile home is on fire in the 4000 block of Seidel Road northwest of...

kymkemp.com

Comments / 0

kymkemp.com

Trailer Fire in Myers Flat Early This Morning

A little after two this morning, a call came in to the emergency dispatch center reporting a fire at a trailer in the 500 block of Boy Scout Camp Road in Myers Flat. The Incident Commander arrived on scene and reported that the single wide trailer was already burned down to the frame.
MYERS FLAT, CA
kymkemp.com

Vehicle Collides With Hydrant and Crashes in Eureka

About 2:20 this morning, a vehicle collided with a fire hydrant at Buhne and F Street. The same vehicle (or possibly another vehicle chasing the first–we’ve requested more information) continued going, flipped onto its side, and came to a rest near the intersection of Buhne and E Street.
EUREKA, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Fatal crash on Interstate 5 in Redding Friday night

REDDING, Calif. - California Highway Patrol (CHP) responded to a fatal crash on Interstate 5 Friday night in Redding at around 9:30 p.m., according to CHP. A driver was going the wrong way on Interstate 5, just south of Oasis Road. CHP could not confirm how many people were killed...
REDDING, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Accident#Arcata
kymkemp.com

Not Seeing a License Plate Tips off Deputy to Stolen Vehicle

This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On June 8, 2022, at about 7:50 p.m., a Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputy on patrol in...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Highway 299 reopens Wednesday afternoon following deadly crash

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. 5 P.M. UPDATE - Highway 299 has reopened after a crash and a commercial vehicle fire, according to officials. Just after 10 a.m. Wednesday, CAL FIRE confirmed one person died after a big rig and a vehicle crashed west of the Whiskeytown Visitor Center. The California Highway...
krcrtv.com

Two-car collision in Eureka leaves one hospitalized

EUREKA, Calif. — Just before 2 p.m. on Monday, officials responded to a two-car collision at the intersection of Fairfield and Henderson Streets in Eureka. One of the cars involved, a dark-colored jeep, appeared to be severely damaged on the left side. One person inside the jeep sustained injuries and was transported to the hospital. The state of their injuries is unknown.
kymkemp.com

Take a Tour with Friends of the Arcata Marsh on June 18

This is a press release from the Friends of the Arcata Marsh:. Friends of the Arcata Marsh (FOAM) is sponsoring a free tour of the Arcata Marsh & Wildlife Sanctuary on Saturday, June 18. Meet leader Sharon Levy at 2 p.m. in the lobby of the Interpretive Center on South G Street for a 90-minute, rain-or-shine walk focusing on wastewater treatment, Marsh history, and/or birds. Masks are recommended but not required inside the building, regardless of COVID vaccination status. For more information, call (707) 826-2359.
ARCATA, CA
kymkemp.com

EPD Seeks Public’s Help Locating Big Mike

The Eureka Police Department is asking for assistance in locating 81-year-old missing person Michael Raymond Young. He is described as 6’2, 260 pounds, grey hair, and blue eyes. He is also known as “Big Mike.”. Young was reported missing on June 8, 2022 but has not been seen...
kymkemp.com

Man Arrested for Causing Major Facial Injuries to His Girlfriend

This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 6/1/2022 at about 4:50 PM, the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to Adventist Health...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

One Arrested, Three Sought in Weekend Burglary on Patrick’s Point Drive

This is information from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On June 5, 2022, at about 9:18 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a residence on...
kymkemp.com

North Coast Open Studios Returns for a Second Weekend

After a two year hiatus, North Coast Open Studios has returned with nearly 100 artists opening their studios from Loleta to Trinidad and east to Blue Lake. A DreamMaker project of the Ink People Center for the Arts, North Coast Open Studios is one of a number of community projects and events that were forced into an involuntary break, but both artists and art fans are thrilled to see the return of the 22-year tradition.
TRINIDAD, CA
kymkemp.com

Former Probation Officer’s Suit Alleges Domestic Abuse by Her Fiancé, the Current Ukiah Police Chief, and Retaliation by Her Mendocino County Bosses

Five years after filing a lawsuit against Mendocino County and her ex-boyfriend, Amanda Carley will have a chance to make her case in court. Carley is suing the county, the probation department, her boss at the time, and Noble Waidelich, who is now the chief of the Ukiah Police Department. At a hearing on Friday morning, Mendocino County Superior Court Judge Jeanine Nadel granted Carley’s request for a jury trial, scheduled to begin on September 26 of this year.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Pedestrian Dead After Collision on Hwy 101 Near the Bayside Cutoff

On 06/05/2022, at approximately 3:04 AM, the CHP Humboldt Communication Center (HCC) received a call of a vehicle versus pedestrian traffic crash on US-101 Northbound, North of Bayside Cutoff. Based on CHP’s preliminary investigation, it appears this crash occurred when a pedestrian was struck by a 2003 Mercury Mariner, driven by 32-year-old Kayla Guest of McKinleyville. Emergency medical personnel arrived on scene and rendered aid to the involved parties. Due to the severity, the involved pedestrian succumbed to their injuries and was pronounced deceased. The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of next-of-kin.
lostcoastoutpost.com

Arcata Police Arrest 31-Year-Old Man in Connection With Valley West Shooting Incident

On Friday, June 3, 2022, at approximately 2:03 am, Arcata Police Officers were dispatched to a shooting in the area of 5200 Carlson Park Drive in Valley West. The adult male victim reported being shot at by an adult male named “Josh.” Upon further investigation APD Officers learned there was a verbal dispute over suspected stolen property between the victim and 31 year old Joshua Lee Harris. The dispute escalated to where Harris shot a handgun at the victim, missing him. There were no reported injuries.
ARCATA, CA
kymkemp.com

(Listen) Humboldt Last Week episode 249: Humboldt County’s news podcast

Local election highlights, an empty bomb threat rattled Loleta Elementary just before summer break, the new bakery Patches’ Pastries in Ferndale promotes trans visibility, Eureka export Jake Hanson is battling to again make the Green Bay Packers roster, local-university export and TV personality Doug Thron has been rescuing pets in Ukraine, cannabis busts in Southern Humboldt, the solar microgrid by our main airport is inspiring similar setups, local export Hailey Dolcini was key in making Texas runners up for a national softball title, upcoming event suggestions, and more.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

‘Toxic’ Coal Train Application Tossed

A missed deadline has crushed the hopes of the Wyoming-based North Coast Railroad Company which had wanted to use about 175 miles of dilapidated rail line to carry coal to the Humboldt Bay port to ship elsewhere. North Coast Senator Mike McGuire, a backer of the competing Great Redwood Trail...
WYOMING STATE

