[UPDATE with Photos] Trailer on Fire Northwest of Arcata

After a two year hiatus, North Coast Open Studios has returned with nearly 100 artists opening their studios from Loleta to Trinidad and east to Blue Lake. A DreamMaker project of the Ink People Center for the Arts, North Coast Open Studios is one of a number of community projects and events that were forced into an involuntary break, but both artists and art fans are thrilled to see the return of the 22-year tradition.

TRINIDAD, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO