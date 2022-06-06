Slim Chickens launches council with five UA students

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Slim Chickens, the Fayetteville-based fast-casual restaurant chain, announced the launch of a new Student Athlete Council in partnership with the University of Arkansas.

According to a press release, the Student Athlete Council will consist of the following Razorback athletes:

Bumper Pool: Pool is a graduate student and is also the council chairman. He is from Lucas, TX and is a member of the football team. He majored in business management.

Pool is a graduate student and is also the council chairman. He is from Lucas, TX and is a member of the football team. He majored in business management. MaKayla Daniels: MaKayla is a junior from Frederick, MD. She is majoring in recreation and sports management and is on the women’s basketball team.

MaKayla is a junior from Frederick, MD. She is majoring in recreation and sports management and is on the women’s basketball team. Jensen Scalzo: Jensen is a sophomore from Fort Lauderdale, FL and is a gymnast for Arkansas. She is majoring in Communications.

Jensen is a sophomore from Fort Lauderdale, FL and is a gymnast for Arkansas. She is majoring in Communications. Ayden Owens: Ayden is a graduate student in the MBA program with an emphasis on entrepreneurship. He is from Pittsburgh, PA and is a member of the track & field team.

Ayden is a graduate student in the MBA program with an emphasis on entrepreneurship. He is from Pittsburgh, PA and is a member of the track & field team. Britton Wilson: Britton is a junior from Henrico, VA. She is majoring in psychology and is a member of the track and field team.

The students will be acting as Slim Chickens spokespersons in the community through “community projects, campus events and charitable events at the stores.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.