Fayetteville, AR

Slim Chickens launches council with five UA students

By C.C. McCandless
 2 days ago

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Slim Chickens, the Fayetteville-based fast-casual restaurant chain, announced the launch of a new Student Athlete Council in partnership with the University of Arkansas.

Everett announces NIL deal with Razorback softball team

According to a press release, the Student Athlete Council will consist of the following Razorback athletes:

  • Bumper Pool: Pool is a graduate student and is also the council chairman. He is from Lucas, TX and is a member of the football team. He majored in business management.
  • MaKayla Daniels: MaKayla is a junior from Frederick, MD. She is majoring in recreation and sports management and is on the women’s basketball team.
  • Jensen Scalzo: Jensen is a sophomore from Fort Lauderdale, FL and is a gymnast for Arkansas. She is majoring in Communications.
  • Ayden Owens: Ayden is a graduate student in the MBA program with an emphasis on entrepreneurship. He is from Pittsburgh, PA and is a member of the track & field team.
  • Britton Wilson: Britton is a junior from Henrico, VA. She is majoring in psychology and is a member of the track and field team.

The students will be acting as Slim Chickens spokespersons in the community through “community projects, campus events and charitable events at the stores.”

