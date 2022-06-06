Apple refreshes 13-inch MacBook Pro with the M2 chip, but the design stays the same

Work more efficiently with the Apple MacBook Air with M2 processor, which is a powerhouse. Boasting up to 8 hours of video playback, it has a fanless design like the M1 MacBook Air to keep it from overheating. What’s more, this slim-bezeled 13.6″ Liquid Retina display has a notch cutout for the 1080p FaceTime camera. Additionally, it has 2 Thunderbolt 4 ports, a headphone jack, and an impressive 500 nit brightness. Available in 4 striking colors—Silver, Space Gray, Starlight, Midnight Blue—this all-aluminum unibody laptop boasts style. Moreover, the simple, flat-edge design measures just 11.3 mm thin and has a Magic Keyboard with a Touch ID power button. You’ll love that it uses MagSafe magnetic charging and is up to 40% faster than the MacBook Air with M1. Finally, it fast chargers to 50% battery in only 30 minutes.
