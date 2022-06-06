ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple refreshes 13-inch MacBook Pro with the M2 chip, but the design stays the same

By Andrew Cunningham
Ars Technica
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe new MacBook Air is the most interesting laptop that Apple announced at WWDC today, but the 13-inch entry-level MacBook Pro got a less-noticeable refresh. The new laptop features better performance...

arstechnica.com

CNET

Best 2-in-1 Laptop for 2022

CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission. The best two-in-one laptops offer versatility like no other. The devices like the Surface Pro 8 offer a super-flexible work environment where you can type on the go and detach the display when needed. The segment is growing lately because people value flexibility in getting work done. The best two-in-one laptops help you do more than a traditional laptop without a significant increase in size, weight or price.
COMPUTERS
The Independent

Apple reveals completely redesigned MacBook Air

Apple has revealed a new MacBook Air, with a complete new redesign.It brings the more square design from recent iPads, Macs and iPhones. And it includes the small “notch” at the top of the display that first arrived with the new MacBook Pro.And it has what Apple says is a much improved display, camera, microphones and speakers.All of that is powered by the M2, the second generation of Apple’s own chips for its Macs. Both were revealed – alongside new updates for the iPhone and Apple Watch – during Apple’s WWDC event.Apple had previously released a MacBook Air with the previous generation...
COMPUTERS
CNET

Best Tablet Deals: Save $130 On an iPad Air, $260 On a Microsoft Surface Pro 8

We handpick the products and services we write about. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Apple's venerable iPad dominates the tablet scene. And while many buyers continue to zig toward an iPad, there are a few reasons why you might zag and choose an Android tablet or a Windows tablet instead. Perhaps you're looking for an affordable tablet for your kid. If you use an Android phone, getting a tablet that runs the same platform makes a lot of sense. And don't forget about Windows tablets, which are good fits for bridging the divide between work and home.
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Top 11 Sunday Amazon Deals: $10 Lightning Deal on Cocktail Shaker Set, $150 3rd Gen Apple AirPods

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Bad news: Monday is right around the corner. Good news: You still have a whole weekend day to yourself, and it’s full of great deals on Amazon. Some may call it avoidance; we call it retail therapy. We’ve done the research for you, so join us as we count down the top Sunday Amazon deals. We found great deals on noise-cancelling wireless headphones, closet storage solutions, and a new price drop on Apple’s 3rd...
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Today’s best laptop deal is an HP Chromebook for $98 at Walmart

Not all laptop deals are cheap enough for those who are on a tight budget. If you just need a basic machine for daily tasks that don’t require high-end hardware, then you should consider buying a Chromebook instead. They’re generally cheaper than their Windows-powered counterparts, and with retailers’ Chromebook deals, they’re even more affordable. For example, Walmart is selling the HP 11.6-inch Chromebook for just $98, which is less than half the device’s original price of $225 after a $127 discount.
ELECTRONICS
Ars Technica

Gone in 130 seconds: New Tesla hack gives thieves their own personal key

Last year, Tesla issued an update that made its vehicles easier to start after being unlocked with their NFC key cards. Now, a researcher has shown how the feature can be exploited to steal cars. For years, drivers who used their Tesla NFC key card to unlock their cars had...
CARS
Gadget Flow

Apple MacBook Air with M2 processor has a slim, fanless design with 2 Thunderbolt 4 ports

Work more efficiently with the Apple MacBook Air with M2 processor, which is a powerhouse. Boasting up to 8 hours of video playback, it has a fanless design like the M1 MacBook Air to keep it from overheating. What’s more, this slim-bezeled 13.6″ Liquid Retina display has a notch cutout for the 1080p FaceTime camera. Additionally, it has 2 Thunderbolt 4 ports, a headphone jack, and an impressive 500 nit brightness. Available in 4 striking colors—Silver, Space Gray, Starlight, Midnight Blue—this all-aluminum unibody laptop boasts style. Moreover, the simple, flat-edge design measures just 11.3 mm thin and has a Magic Keyboard with a Touch ID power button. You’ll love that it uses MagSafe magnetic charging and is up to 40% faster than the MacBook Air with M1. Finally, it fast chargers to 50% battery in only 30 minutes.
COMPUTERS
Ars Technica

Apple’s MacBook Air gets a radical design and new M2 chip

CUPERTINO, Calif.—The MacBook Air will soon get a total design overhaul, Apple announced today. Taking the virtual stage at the company's summer developer conference, Apple representatives unveiled the new laptop, which includes the faster and more efficient M2 chip and design cues from the 24-inch iMac and the recently redesigned 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro computers.
Engadget

iOS 16 drops support for iPhone 6S, 7 and the first-gen SE

As is tradition, will leave some of its older devices in the dust when it starts rolling out its latest operating systems. When arrives this fall, it will be available for iPhone 8 and later — in other words, all the phones Apple has released since 2017. That means iPhone 6S, iPhone 7 and iPhone SE (first-generation) users won't be able to upgrade to iOS 16.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Every iPhone and iPad that iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 will no longer support

For the past few years, owners of older iPhone models have been able to breathe a sigh of relief as Apple has continued to support their devices with new versions of iOS. But in 2022, that won’t be the case. On Monday, during the WWDC 2022 keynote, Apple revealed iOS 16 and iPadOS 16. The updates will bring several major new features to iPhone and iPad. As a result, iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 are dropping support for some older devices.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

New MacBook Air might experience release delays, even if it’s coming at WWDC 2022

Apple’s main WWDC 2022 keynote is just a few hours away, and we already think we know what to expect from this year’s developers conference. As usual, the event will focus on Apple’s software innovations, with iOS 16 being the star of the show. But Apple might unveil some hardware products from the Mac family. Specifically, reports say the 2022 MacBook Air refresh is coming at the show, bringing a brand new design and several color options. But while Apple might unveil the new MacBook Air at the event, insiders warn that release date delays might follow.
Digital Trends

Seeing the MacBook Air M2 convinced me to buy the old M1 instead

A months-long effort to commit to a new Apple laptop came to an end for me this week — in fact, it was the day after WWDC 2022’s keynote presentation. One of the new products announced during the event was the MacBook Air M2, a delightful-looking sliver of aluminum that was new, shiny, powerful and very tempting indeed.
COMPUTERS
Apple Insider

Second-generation M2 Apple Silicon chip arrives in MacBook Air, MacBook Pro

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple has used WWDC 2022 to announce its second-generation Apple Silicon chips in the M2 processor with more performance per watt than the M1.
COMPUTERS
Ars Technica

Apple’s “next generation” of CarPlay plans to take over every screen in your car

Apple detailed significant updates to its CarPlay platform at its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) on Monday. During its keynote presentation, Apple gave what it termed a "sneak peek" of the "next generation" of the CarPlay standard, which allows iPhone users to control and view phone-based apps through their car's dashboard. The company says the update will see CarPlay more deeply integrate with a car's hardware, allowing it to display info across multiple screens in a host vehicle at a time when more and more cars are integrating more and more displays.
CELL PHONES
Apple Insider

Apple working on 15-inch MacBook Air, smaller 12-inch MacBook with M2

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple is reportedly working on a new 15-inch MacBook Air model, as well as an apparent refresh of its 12-inch MacBook, according to a new report.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

The new M2 MacBook Air still has one glaring flaw

The M2 MacBook Air was among the biggest highlights from Apple’s WWDC keynote today. Not only does it feature a brand new design, but it’s also powered by the next-gen M2 chip. However, for all the improvements M2 is getting from M1, there is still one glaring flaw...
COMPUTERS
inputmag.com

The M2 MacBook Air's dual USB-C charger costs $20 extra

The new M2 MacBook Air is bound to sell like hotcakes. It’s essentially a thinner, more compact, and lighter version of the 14-inch MacBook Pro. The four colors will surely be a hit. But I want to turn your attention to the dual USB-C charger that Apple proudly announced...
ELECTRONICS

