ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Reds' Alejo Lopez on second base Monday

By Josh Levinson
numberfire.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCincinnati Reds infielder Alejo Lopez is in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against left-hander...

www.numberfire.com

Comments / 0

Related
numberfire.com

Jarren Duran optioned to Triple-A by Red Sox Monday

Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran has been optioned to Triple-A Monday night. Jackie Bradley Jr. is back from a brief paternity leave. As a result, Duran is heading back to Triple-A Worcester. His only spot on the MLB roster will be in the event of an injury going forward.
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

J.D. Davis sent to Mets' bench on Tuesday

New York Mets infielder J.D. Davis is not starting in Tuesday's lineup against the San Diego Padres. Davis will take a break after Pete Alonso was moved to first base and Nick Plummer was named New York's designated hitter. Per Baseball Savant on 70 batted balls this season, Davis has...
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Guillermo Heredia on Braves' bench Wednesday

Atlanta Braves outfielder Guillermo Heredia is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against left-hander Jared Koenig and the Oakland Athletics. Heredia went 1-for-2 with a homer, an RBI, and a run scored in Tuesday's victory over the Athletics, but he's on the bench for Wednesday's game. Adam Duvall (triceps) is back in left field in place of Heredia and batting eighth.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Phoenix, AZ
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
City
Cincinnati, OH
numberfire.com

Reds' TJ Friedl batting seventh on Wednesday

Cincinnati Reds outfielder TJ Friedl is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Friedl will start in right field on Wednesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Merrill Kelly and Arizona. Aristides Aquino moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Friedl for 9.7 FanDuel points on Wednesday....
CINCINNATI, OH
numberfire.com

Alejo Lopez now starting Wednesday for Reds

Cincinnati Reds infielder Alejo Lopez has been added to Wednesday's lineup against the Arizona Diamondbacks due to right Achilles soreness. Brandon Drury was scratched due to right Achilles soreness and the Reds tabbed Lopez to fill the void in the starting lineup. He is starting on second base and batting second.
CINCINNATI, OH
numberfire.com

Aristides Aquino sitting for Reds on Wednesday

Cincinnati Reds outfielder Aristides Aquino is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Aquino will move to the bench on Wednesday with TJ Friedl starting in right field. Friedl will bat seventh versus right-hander Merrill Kelly and Arizona. numberFire's models project Friedl for 9.7 FanDuel...
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Aramis Garcia catching for Reds on Wednesday

Cincinnati Reds catcher Aramis Garcia is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Garcia will catch for left-hander Mike Minor on Wednesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Merrill Kelly and Arizona. Tyler Stephenson moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Garcia for 5.3 FanDuel points on...
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Madison Bumgarner
numberfire.com

Matt Reynolds resting Monday for Reds

Cincinnati Reds infielder Matt Reynolds is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against left-hander Madison Bumgarner and the Arizona Diamondbacks. Reynolds appears to be receiving a routine breather after six straight starts. Alejo Lopez is replacing Reynolds on second base and batting eighth. numberFire’s models project Lopez...
CINCINNATI, OH
numberfire.com

Monday's Rangers-Guardians game postponed due to inclement weather

Monday night's game between the Texas Rangers and Cleveland Guardians has been postponed due to inclement weather. It was a fast-developing situation in Cleveland. Less than 10 minutes after it was announced the game would begin in a rain delay, the game was officially called off. The teams will have a single doubleheader starting at 3:10 p.m. ET Tuesday, June 7th.
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

Brandon Drury (Achilles) scratched Wednesday for Reds, Alejo Lopez added

Cincinnati Reds infielder Brandon Drury has been scratched from Wednesday's lineup against the Arizona Diamondbacks due to right Achilles soreness. Drury was previously lined up to play third base and bat second. Matt Reynolds is now on third base and Alejo Lopez has been added to the lineup to play second base and bat second. The first pitch has also been delayed due to weather.
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Mitch Garver on Minnesota bench Tuesday in Game 1

Texas Rangers catcher Mitch Garver is not in the starting lineup against right-hander Cal Quantrill and the Cleveland Guardians in Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader. Garver has taken over as the Twins' everyday designated hitter since returning from the injured list last month, but he's getting a breather for the front end of Tuesday's doubleheader. Corey Seager is in the DH role for Game 1 while Marcus Semien is at shortstop and Ezequiel Duran plays second base. Andy Ibanez, who was called up from Triple-A Round Rock on Tuesday, is starting on third base and batting ninth. Garver figures to return for Game 2.
ARLINGTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Arizona Diamondbacks#Numberfire#Fanduel#Mlb Heat Map
numberfire.com

Martin Maldonado sitting for Astros on Tuesday

Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Maldonado will move to the bench on Tuesday with Jason Castro catching for right-hander Justin Verlander. Castro will bat eighth versus right-hander Chris Flexen and Seattle. numberFire's models project Castro for 7.9...
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Edmundo Sosa sitting for Cardinals on Wednesday

St. Louis Cardinals infielder Edmundo Sosa is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Sosa will move to the bench on Wednesday with Nolan Gorman starting at second base. Gorman will bat second versus right-hander Corey Kluber and the Rays. numberFire's models project Gorman...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Jake McCarthy joining Diamondbacks' bench Wednesday

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Jake McCarthy is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against left-hander Mike Minor and the Cincinnati Reds. McCarthy is taking a seat after back-to-back starts. Alek Thomas is replacing McCarthy in center field and hitting seventh. numberFire’s models project Thomas for 10.7 FanDuel points on...
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
numberfire.com

Brewers' Keston Hiura sitting on Tuesday

Milwaukee Brewers infielder Keston Hiura is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Hiura will move to the bench on Tuesday with Hunter Renfroe starting in right field. Renfroe will bat fifth versus left-hander Ranger Suarez and the Phillies. numberFire's models project Renfroe 9.8 FanDuel...
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Jermaine Palacios sitting for Minnesota on Wednesday

Minnesota Twins infielder Jermaine Palacios is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the New York Yankees. Palacios will move to the bench on Wednesday with Nick Gordon starting at shortstop. Gordon will bat ninth versus left-hander Nestor Cortes and the Yankees. numberFire's models project Gordon for 8.1...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Cardinals' Nolan Gorman batting second on Wednesday

St. Louis Cardinals infielder Nolan Gorman is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Gorman will start at second base on Wednesday and bat second versus right-hander Corey Kluber and the Rays. Edmundo Sosa moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Gorman for 9.1 FanDuel...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Andy Ibanez called up, starting for Twins in Game 1 Tuesday

Texas Rangers infielder Andy Ibanez is in the starting lineup against right-hander Cal Quantrill and the Cleveland Guardians in Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader. The Rangers recalled Ibanez from Triple-A Round Rock on Tuesday. He is starting at third base and batting ninth in the front end of Tuesday's twin bill. Ezequiel Duran is manning second base in Game 1.
ARLINGTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy