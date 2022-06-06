ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rangers expect Ryan Strome to play vs. Lightning in Game 4

By Zac Wassink
 2 days ago
New York Rangers center Ryan Strome. Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Rangers endured a frustrating Sunday against the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Final. New York squandered a two-goal lead en route to dropping the contest 3-2 and had its series advantage reduced to 2-1, and injury was added to that insult when center Ryan Strome exited the matchup in the second period with an unspecified lower-body issue.

However, Rangers head coach Gerard Gallant offered a positive update on Strome's status when speaking with reporters on Monday.

"He should be fine tomorrow," Gallant said of Strome being in the lineup for Tuesday's Game 4 in Tampa Bay, per Dan Rosen of the league's website. "We'll see tomorrow, but he should be fine to go. We fully expect him to play."

Gallant was asked to elaborate.

"I expect him to [play]," the coach added. "I haven't been told any different right now."

Per Rosen and Joe Pantorno of AM New York Metro, Strome appeared to reach for his quad area after he was shoved from behind by Lightning forward Ondrej Palat early in the second period of Sunday's loss. He attempted to return to action but could only last for one additional shift.

As noted by ESPN stats, Strome has contributed two goals and seven assists across 17 playoff games.

Meanwhile, Lightning head coach Jon Cooper has already confirmed center Brayden Point will remain sidelined with the lower-body injury that's kept him out since Game 7 of the first-round series win over the Toronto Maple Leafs.

