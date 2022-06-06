30-year-old suspect arrested on drug charges following NE Scotland Avenue and NE State Street traffic stop
Shawnee County, KANSAS – According to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, the 30-year-old suspect was arrested and taken into custody late Saturday night.
His name is Noel Fish and he is now facing multiple charges, including: possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia.
The 30-year-old suspect was arrested following a traffic stop near NE Scotland Avenue and NE State Street.
Shawnee County Sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop on the suspect’s vehicle.
During the traffic stop, drugs were found, SCSO officials said.
This incident remains under investigation.
This is a developing story and it will be updated as new information become available.
