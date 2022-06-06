ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shawnee County, KS

30-year-old suspect arrested on drug charges following NE Scotland Avenue and NE State Street traffic stop

Lawrence Post
 2 days ago
Shawnee County, KANSAS – According to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, the 30-year-old suspect was arrested and taken into custody late Saturday night.

His name is Noel Fish and he is now facing multiple charges, including: possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia.

The 30-year-old suspect was arrested following a traffic stop near NE Scotland Avenue and NE State Street.

Shawnee County Sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop on the suspect’s vehicle.

During the traffic stop, drugs were found, SCSO officials said.

This incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as new information become available.

LJWORLD

Ottawa man charged with raping 13-year-old in Douglas County

An Ottawa man was charged Wednesday with raping a 13-year-old in Douglas County. Ernest Fredrick Ingram II, 22, was charged in Douglas County District Court with one count of rape, one felony count of furnishing alcohol to a minor with illicit purposes and a misdemeanor charge of furnishing alcohol to a minor, according to charging documents. Ingram was arrested around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday by Douglas County sheriff’s deputies.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Police arrest one, continue to investigate Dillons stabbing

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka police have found and arrested a 37-year-old woman following an investigation into a stabbing at Dillons in Topeka. Amanda Bulger, 37, was located and booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on theft charges. Investigators continue to look for Jason Bulger, according to the Topeka Police Department. On June 3, […]
TOPEKA, KS
KVOE

Second Felony Friday suspect captured

Lyon County’s Felony Friday effort has led to the capture of its second suspect. Late last month, Lyon County Crime Stoppers highlighted Nathan Eugene Shown, age 41, who has been wanted by local authorities on suspicion of aggravated robbery. Late Tuesday night, Crime Stoppers posted information saying Shown had been captured.
LYON COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Police seize 15,000 counterfeit pills with fentanyl in Kansas bust

KANSAS CITY —Last week KCKPD Narcotics unit seized approximately 15,000 counterfeit pills laced with deadly fentanyl. On June 1, detectives served a warrant on a home and seized approximately 6,000 counterfeit prescription pills laced with fentanyl. Officers also found cocaine, marijuana and firearms. The next day, officers discovered approximately...
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Second firearm in second day reported stolen out of Manhattan vehicle

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A second firearm in just as many days has been reported stolen out of another Manhattan vehicle. The Riley County Police Department says just after 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 7, a 44-year-old man reported to officers that his black Ruger LCR .38 Special revolver was stolen out of his car in the 1700 block of Laramie St.
MANHATTAN, KS
