Raytheon Technologies, a leader in the aerospace and defense industry, announced it would be moving its headquarters from Waltham, Mass., to Arlington, Va. Although no details on the building were disclosed, the new office will be close to the company’s existing office in the Rosslyn, Va., submarket, which houses the Raytheon Intelligence & Space division, the company announced.

ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO