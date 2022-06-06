ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biloxi, MS

Two 18-wheelers catch fire on I-10 after crash Sunday morning

By Rick Gogreve
wxxv25.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo 18-wheelers crashed and caught fire on I-10 in Biloxi near the Woolmarket exit, sending one driver to the hospital. Biloxi police say it happened around 4 Sunday morning. Police...

www.wxxv25.com

WALA-TV FOX10

Irvington man hit by car, killed on Theodore Dawes Road

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Alabama State Troopers said an Irvington man died Monday night when he was hit by a car. It happened just before 10 p.m. on Theodore Dawes Road near Old Pascagoula Road. Investigators said Corey R. Odom, 23, was pronounced dead at the scene after the incident....
IRVINGTON, AL
WLOX

Man shot, one person questioned in Biloxi shooting investigation

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A man shot late Tuesday night in Biloxi will survive, and police say there doesn’t appear to be any threat to the public. The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of Judge Sekul Avenue. A 24-year-old man was taken to the hospital in a personal vehicle. He was shot, but the wound wasn’t life-threatening.
BILOXI, MS
Magnolia State Live

Collision between motorcyle, car on Mississippi highway kills man, injures two others

One man is dead and two other people, including a juvenile, injured Sunday when a motorcycle collided with a car Sunday. According to a release from the Picayune Police Department, the collision occurred on Sunday at 11:25 a.m. Officers with the Picayune Police Department were dispatched to Highway 43 South and Frontage Road in reference to a car versus motorcycle collision.
PICAYUNE, MS
WDAM-TV

2 wounded in isolated shooting on East Side Avenue in Hub City

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A shooting investigation is underway in Hattiesburg as two people are being treated for gunshot wounds. According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 600 block of East Side Avenue around 12:15 p.m. When officers arrived, they found...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Prentiss man shot, robbed while helping stranded drivers

PRENTISS, Miss. (WHLT) – A Prentiss man was shot in the face and robbed on Monday, June 6, according to authorities. The Prentiss Headlight reported John Anderson, 82, was attacked on Garland Broom Road when he stopped to help what he thought were stranded drivers. Jefferson Davis County deputies said Anderson went home to get […]
PRENTISS, MS
wxxv25.com

Two people shot in Ocean Springs domestic incident

A 24-year-old man is in custody, charged in an early-morning shooting that injured two people in a domestic incident. Capt. Ryan Lemare with Ocean Springs Police said Brandon Ray Hinkle has been charged with domestic violence aggravated assault, aggravated assault by use of a deadly weapon or other means and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
WLOX

Officials ID body found in ditch by I-59

PICAYUNE, Miss. (WLOX) - Officials have identified the body found in a ditch last week next to Interstate 59. The Pearl River County coroner identified the person as 36-year-old Gregory James Ward of Picayune. The coroner said the autopsy showed the man died from injuries consistent with being hit by a vehicle.
PICAYUNE, MS
Calcasieu Parish News

Unrestrained Louisiana Toddler Killed and Driver Injured in Crash on LA 440

Unrestrained Louisiana Toddler Killed and Driver Injured in Crash on LA 440. Louisiana – On the morning of June 5, 2022, shortly after 10:30 a.m., Troopers from LSP Troop L began investigating a single vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 440, near LA Hwy 450, in Washington Parish. Caisen Williams, a one year old from Mount Hermon, Louisiana, was killed in the crash. The crash occurred as a 2008 Chevrolet Impala driven by Catlin Williams of Mount Hermon was traveling westbound on LA Hwy 440. The Chevrolet went off the road to the right for reasons that are still being investigated. The Chevrolet became airborne and overturned after leaving the roadway. Caisen was thrown from the vehicle during the collision.
WASHINGTON PARISH, LA
WJTV 12

Florida biker killed in crash in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A Florida man died in a motorcycle crash that happened in Wayne County on Sunday, June 5. The Laurel Leader Call reported John Goree, 74, of Panama City Beach, was driving his 2003 Honda motorcycle west on Highway 84 East in the Beat Four Community. Ricky Nobles, 22, of Waynesboro, […]
WAYNE COUNTY, MS
prentissheadlight.com

Prentiss man shot, beaten after helping stranded motorists

A Prentiss man was shot and beaten Monday evening after stopping to help what he thought were stranded motorists. John Anderson, 82, of Prentiss, was beaten and shot on Garland Broom Road in the Granby Community. According to Anderson at the scene, two black males, one with no shirt on, appeared to be out of gas. He went home to get gas and when he came back to help the motorists, they shot him in the face and beat and robbed him. A passerby discovered Anderson on the side of the road and went for help. He was transported by Rescue 7 to UMMC and is currently in critical condition. The two males fled the scene in a newer model tan car. If you have any information regarding this incident, please call the Jefferson Davis County Sheriff’s Office at 601-792-5169.
PRENTISS, MS
wxxv25.com

Pascagoula PD looking for missing person Drew Arroyo

Pascagoula police are asking for your help in locating a missing person. Thirty-two-year-old Drew Arroyo was last seen June 2nd. Arroyo is 5’4 and weighs about 140 pounds. She also drives a black Toyota Corolla with the Mississippi plate JGH 4996. If you have any information on her whereabouts,...
PASCAGOULA, MS
L'Observateur

Unrestrained Toddler Killed in Washington Parish Crash

Franklinton – This morning, shortly after 10:30 a.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a one vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 440, near LA Hwy 450, in Washington Parish. The crash claimed the life of one-year-old Caisen Williams of Mount Hermon. The initial investigation revealed...
WJTV 12

Man arrested on drug charges in Laurel

LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – Laurel police arrested a man on drug charges after conducting three search warrants. Police searched the locations in the 300 block of Jefferson Street on Friday, June 3. Investigators said they found 110 grams of methamphetamine, 50 grams of cocaine and 4.6 grams of MDMA. According to police, 41-year-old Derrick Grace […]
LAUREL, MS
WLOX

TRAFFIC ALERT: I-10 past Franklin Creek Rd. EX 75

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Both eastbound and westbound lanes of I-10 past Franklin Creek Rd EX 75 are congested following an incident. The delay is expected to last at least an hour. Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek alternate routes if possible. You can visit https://mobile.mdottraffic.com/...
NOLA.com

Body found in remote area of Chef Menteur Highway; NOPD investigating as homicide

A body was found early Monday in a remote section of Chef Menteur Highway, and New Orleans police have opened a homicide investigation into the person's death. The body was reported to police at 7:03 a.m. in the 15200 block of Chef Menteur Highway (map), which is near the Industrial Parkway. Police said foul play is suspected, but they didn't release any additional details such as a manner of death.

